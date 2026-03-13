Nigeria: Makinde Group Urges Wike Allies to Return to 'Pdp Mainstream'

The Seyi Makinde Disciples, a political support group, has urged members of a factional caretaker committee backed by Minister Nyesom Wike to return to the party's mainstream leadership.

Convener of the group, Mr Laja Adeoye, made the appeal on Thursday in Lagos during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adeoye said the party remained open to reconciliation and expressed optimism that the lingering leadership crisis would soon be resolved.

He urged members of the caretaker committee, led by Mohammed Abdurahman and Sen. Samuel Nwanyanwu, to embrace peace and to reintegrate into the party structure recognised by its constitution.

"We are hopeful that all the issues within the party will soon be put behind us. The PDP remains a big family with room for everyone.

"The National Caretaker Committee is not recognised by the law or the party's constitution, and that position has been clearly stated.

"The Wike camp now has the opportunity to return home. The PDP is opening its doors to suspended national officers willing to reintegrate.

"If they return with remorse and a willingness to work with others, reconciliation will succeed and the party will move forward," Adeoye said.

He said the recent pronouncement by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan had encouraged party leaders to intensify dialogue and reconciliation efforts.

"The Appeal Court in Ibadan urged all parties to accommodate one another. That is a positive signal for the future of the party," he said.

He added that the court indirectly set aside actions by some suspended members of the party's National Working Committee, including the formation of a caretaker committee.

Adeoye said the development should not deepen divisions but rather provide an opportunity for reconciliation among aggrieved members.

He said unity with leaders such as Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed would help rebuild the party ahead of future elections.

According to him, the party remains determined to strengthen the opposition and mobilise Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Commenting on Lagos politics, Adeoye said the party was intensifying efforts to reclaim power in the state and provide people-centred governance.

"In Lagos State, the time has come for leadership that will make the state's wealth work for the common people.

"The PDP will return Lagos to its people. The APC-led government has not adequately accounted to residents.

"We will provide transparent leadership and deliver massive development across Lagos State," Adeoye said.

He expressed confidence that with unity among leaders and support from voters, the party could reposition itself and mount a strong challenge in future elections.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The ruling nullified the Nov. 15-16, 2025, PDP national convention held in Ibadan.

The convention produced the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee, backed by Makinde and Mohammed, which the court invalidated.

The appellate court also upheld the suspension of three principal officers, including National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Nwanyanwu, linked to the faction backed by Wike.