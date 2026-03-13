Nigeria: Rmb Latitudes Art Fair Announces Nigeria Focus for 2026

RMB Nigeria Limited has announced Nigeria as the focus country for the 2026 edition of the RMB Latitudes Art Fair's International Focus programme, an initiative that spotlights a different African country each year to promote cultural exchange and collaboration across the continent.

RMB Nigeria, a member of the FirstRand Group and a leading African corporate and investment bank, said the programme will begin with a curated exhibition opening at Yenwa Gallery in Lagos on March 26, 2026. The exhibition marks the first stage of a cross-continental project linking Nigeria and Southern Africa ahead of the RMB Latitudes Art Fair scheduled to take place in Johannesburg in May.

Organised in partnership with Yenwa Gallery, the initiative will showcase a selection of contemporary Nigerian artists. Their works will first be presented in Lagos and later at the Nigeria Pavilion during the RMB Latitudes Art Fair at Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg from May 22 to 24, 2026.

According to the organisers, Nigeria Focus is part of the fair's International Focus programme, which connects artists, galleries and cultural practitioners across Africa with collectors, curators and institutions through exhibitions and presentations.

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Lucy MacGarry, Co-founder of Latitudes, said the initiative enables deeper engagement with artistic communities across Africa.

"Nigeria Focus creates an opportunity to build lasting relationships between artists, collectors and institutions across our regions while bringing new perspectives into the Fair," she said.

Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria, Bayo Ajayi, said the bank supports platforms that strengthen Africa's creative economy and promote collaboration among cultural communities on the continent.

Founder of Yenwa Gallery, Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu, said the partnership would help strengthen connections between Nigeria and the wider African art market while creating opportunities for artists to engage new audiences.