Nigeria: FCT, Lagos CPs 11 Others Promoted to AIG

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the promotion of commissioner of police FCT, Dantawaye Miller; the commissioner of police, Lagos, Jimoh Moshood and eleven other commissioners of police (CPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), following their successful performance in the recently concluded written examinations and oral interviews held at the Commission's Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

Other commissioners of police promoted include: Emmanuel Ado Christopher (former CP, Yobe State); Joseph Eribo (former CP, Ekiti State);

Uche Ifeanyi Henry, PhD (Director, NPF-National Cyber Crime Center); Olarenwaju Peter Ogunlowo (former CP, Ogun State); Muhammad Dahiru (former CP, Jigawa State); Dankombo Morris (former CP, Adamawa State); Bello Shehu (former CP, Katsina State); Ibrahim B. Maikaba (former CP, Zamfara); Ahmed Musa (former CP, Sokoto State); Simeon Udofia Akpanudom, fdc (former CP, Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos) and Haruna Olufemi (former CP, Oyo State).

In the same exercise, 17 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) were promoted to the rank of commissioners of police.

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Some of the new CPs are Abdulrahim Audu Shaibu (Commander NIWA, Lokoja); Abbas Sule (DC DFA INTERPOL); Ojugbele E. Adebola (DC OPS Zone 2 Lagos); Preye Raymond Egbetokun (DC DFA Akwa-Ibom Command); Kayode Uthman Magaji (Community Policing, R&P, FHQ, Abuja); Adebisi Bola Lateef (DC DFA Osun Command).

Others are Markus Ishaku Basiran (DC DFA Zone 6 Calabar); Silas Bamidele Aremu (DD Admin DoLS); Sylvester Onyie Uzoefuna (DC DOPS Cross River Command); Magaji Ismaila (DC Projects PAB FHQ Abuja); Theodore Chukwuemeka Obasi (DC Maritime Lagos); Sarah Idowu Ehindero (DC DFA Ogun State Command); Hayatu Shaffa Hassan (DC SID Abia State Command); Mohammed Babakura (DC Inspectorate DTD); Danjuma I. Yahaya (DC DOPS Zone 12 Bauchi) and Rebecca Uchenna Okereke (Band Master).

The PSC also promoted 19 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) to deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), including notable officers such as Rilwan Shaibu (PTS Nekede IMS), Grace Obiageli Ejiofor (AC Disaster Management, FHQ Abuja), Ibrahim Ada Yusuf (AC Idu Railway Abuja), Muazu Imaru Dange (A/COR T/Wada Kano), and Samuel Ebikebina Dekeme (C/ DOO-Akpo Bayelsa State Command).

The Commission also approved the promotion of 35 chief superintendents of police (CSPs) to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

Spokesperson of the PSC, Torty Njoku Kalu, said while congratulating the promoted officers, the chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), described the promotions as a recognition of merit, dedication, and excellence in service.

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He charged the newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts and justify their new ranks through unwavering commitment to effective policing and national security.