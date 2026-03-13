Liberia: Coconut Revival - Agriculture Minister Nuetah Launches Seed Gardens Across Four Southeast Counties

Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah has unveiled a plan to establish coconut seed gardens across four southeastern counties, Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Maryland, in a bid to revive coconut production and strengthen agricultural capacity in the region.

The initiative, announced during a town-hall-style meeting with farmers and community leaders in Greenville, is part of the minister's ongoing nationwide tour aimed at engaging rural communities and promoting self-sufficient food production.

Under the plan, the Ministry of Agriculture will establish 10-acre coconut seed gardens in each of the four counties, creating regional hubs that will produce improved coconut seedlings for distribution to farmers throughout southeastern Liberia.

According to Nuetah, the project will rely on planting materials from Rivercess County, where the ministry has already developed a dwarf coconut nursery. Seedlings from the Rivercess facility will be transported to the other three counties to launch the seed gardens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"That garden will belong to the government and will be managed for the benefit of the people," Nuetah said. "The fruit produced there will be used to generate seedlings that farmers can plant on their own farms. We want to see plantations of coconut. At the end of the day, these counties should be able to say they are coconut-producing areas."

The minister explained that the seed gardens will be established on government land and managed to ensure a steady supply of planting materials. Once the coconut trees mature and begin bearing fruit, the harvested coconuts will be used to produce additional seedlings for distribution to farmers across the region.

Nuetah urged communities to take ownership of the initiative, emphasizing that the government's role is to support farmers rather than replace them.

"We can provide the tools and technical support," he said, "but it is the farmers who must take the opportunity and turn it into real production."

Push for Greater Agricultural Production

Beyond coconut farming, the minister stressed that Liberia possesses some of the most favorable agricultural conditions in West Africa, citing fertile soil, abundant rainfall and extensive forest resources.

"Liberia has the land, the rainfall and the soil," Nuetah said. "If we use what we have properly, we can feed ourselves and even export agricultural products."

He also highlighted the need to expand domestic rice production, noting that Liberia remains heavily dependent on imported rice despite having the capacity to grow more locally.

To support this effort, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to develop 100 hectares of rice lowland farms in Sinoe County this year, providing farmers with seeds, farming tools and technical assistance to increase yields.

Nuetah also shared his personal experience with agriculture, noting that he has previously grown rice himself as part of efforts to encourage Liberians to reduce reliance on imported food.

Southeast's Untapped Potential

The agriculture minister acknowledged that Liberia's Southeast has long had significant agricultural potential but has struggled to translate it into sustained production.

"The Southeast has been a region with great potential but limited agricultural output," Nuetah said. "We are here to help communities develop the skills, access to seedlings and infrastructure they need to become productive."

He pointed to neighboring Côte d'Ivoire as an example of how rural farming communities can maximize land resources to strengthen livelihoods and drive economic growth.

In addition to coconut and rice, Nuetah encouraged farmers to explore opportunities in other cash crops, including pepper and cocoa. He revealed that a potential buyer has already expressed interest in exporting Liberian red pepper to China, which could open a new market for local farmers.

Farmers who commit to producing the crop, he said, will be provided with improved seeds and drying equipment to help prepare their harvests for export.

Farmers Raise Marketing Concerns

During the engagement, farmers in Sinoe County also raised concerns about longstanding challenges affecting agricultural production and marketing.

Presenting a report on behalf of local farmers, the President of the Southeast Farmers Federation said the county has the potential to become one of Liberia's leading food-producing regions.

"We are the food basket," the farmers' leader said. "All the things happening in other counties can also happen here too, Mr. Minister."

However, he noted that farmers have struggled to sell their produce in recent years, particularly rice.

"Since 2021 we have been struggling to have rice buyers," he said, explaining that at one point nearly 150 metric tons of rice remained unsold, leaving farmers discouraged and financially strained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The farmers' leader also raised concerns about what he described as the "Ivorian model," a cross-border farming and trade practice he said has begun affecting agricultural markets in southeastern Liberia.

Despite the challenges, farmers expressed optimism that the government's coconut seed garden initiative and broader agricultural programs could help revive farming across the region.

A Vision for Agricultural Transformation

Nuetah concluded the meeting by urging farmers, landowners and community leaders to view agriculture as a pathway to economic growth and long-term development.

"We are here to provide the tools and support," he said. "But it is the farmers who must take the opportunity and turn it into something that benefits their families and communities."

"If we work together," he added, "the Southeast can transform from a region of untapped potential into a hub of agricultural productivity."

The coconut seed gardens are expected to become operational later this year, laying the groundwork for expanded coconut cultivation and broader agricultural development across southeastern Liberia.