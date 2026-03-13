Liberia: Nafaa Launches 24/7 Interactive Website to Boost Transparency, Investment and Fisheries Sector Growth

MONROVIA — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has launched a redesigned, fully interactive website that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as part of efforts to improve access to fisheries information, strengthen transparency and accountability, and attract investment into Liberia's fisheries sector.

The platform, unveiled Tuesday, March 10, at NaFAA's headquarters on Bushrod Island, is expected to serve as a central hub for real-time information, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory guidance within Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture industry.

Officials say the initiative marks a major step toward modernizing the sector and expanding digital access to key information for investors, development partners, fishermen and the broader public.

NaFAA Chief: Digital Platform Promotes Transparency and Public Access

Speaking at the launch ceremony, NaFAA Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr. described the initiative as part of the Government of Liberia's broader effort to modernize the fisheries sector while promoting transparency and efficient public service delivery.

"We thing we owe it to the Liberian people. We owe it to our partners and we owe it to a lot of other people in and out of Liberia to provide them with real time information they deserve through this platform," Saygbe said.

According to him, the redesigned website reflects the authority's commitment to building a transparent system that allows the public and stakeholders to easily access credible and timely information about the sector.

Website Redesign Driven by Accessibility Challenges

Saygbe explained that the decision to overhaul NaFAA's previous website followed technical and navigation challenges that made it difficult for users to locate critical information.

He noted that improving accessibility and strengthening public confidence in the institution were key motivations behind the redesign.

"When people have access to credible information, it increases credibility," Saygbe said, adding that the improved digital platform will help NaFAA attract new partnerships and investment opportunities.

The director general emphasized that the design also reflects Liberia's participation in the global blue economy, noting that the ocean-inspired visual identity of the website symbolizes the country's maritime resources.

Enhancing Accountability and Stakeholder Engagement

Saygbe stressed that one of the primary goals of the new platform is to enhance accountability by making NaFAA's work and data more visible to the public.

"We also thought about the importance of promoting accountability because if you work and then your work is not visible out there, people do not have access to the real time information, accountability is lacking," he said.

"We also want to make sure that people engage with us on the website; you may not have the opportunity to get someone's number from NaFAA but you could quickly get on the site and get our contacts, chat with us on the site and then in real time you get information that you want."

24/7 Access to Key Fisheries Information

NaFAA officials say the website will operate around the clock and will provide a wide range of services and information, including access to board member contacts, data on vessels operating in Liberian waters, licensing procedures, permit applications, and other regulatory details related to fisheries management.

Saygbe credited the authority's technical team for developing and managing the platform to ensure continuous operation and timely updates.

World Bank Support Acknowledged

The NaFAA director general also acknowledged the support of the World Bank, which he said played a key role in the redesign of the website following consultations with stakeholders shortly after he assumed leadership of the authority.

He further expressed appreciation to the technical team responsible for developing the platform, noting that their work will significantly improve communication and information sharing within Liberia's fisheries sector.