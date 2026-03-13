Liberia: Jury Selection Begins in Economic Sabotage Trial of Ex-Finance Minister Samuel Tweah

MONROVIA — Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice on Thursday began selecting jurors for the economic sabotage trial involving former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and four other defendants, setting the stage for what prosecutors and defense lawyers say could become one of Liberia's most closely watched corruption cases in recent years.

Nine jurors had been selected by the close of Thursday's proceedings, with six more needed to complete the 15-member panel required under Liberia's criminal trial procedure. The process, known as voir dire, allows both prosecution and defense attorneys to question prospective jurors in order to determine their impartiality before they are seated to hear the case.

The case, presided over by Judge Osuman Feika, centers on allegations that Tweah and his co-defendants committed acts of economic sabotage and related financial crimes involving public funds. State prosecutors contend the defendants participated in activities that undermined the country's financial integrity, while the defense maintains the actions in question were tied to national security operations.

Clash Over Alleged "Confession"

Even before the trial has formally begun, sharp exchanges between the prosecution and defense have underscored the high stakes surrounding the case.

Defense lawyer Cllr. Arthur Johnson rejected claims previously made by Solicitor General Cllr. Augustine Fayiah that the defendants admitted to misappropriating the funds.

"What the Solicitor General was trying to do at that time--we call it trial by TV and trial by Facebook," Johnson told reporters outside the courtroom. "Let me make something very clear: the last time the Solicitor General came here and told you people that the defendant in this case confessed to the crime, that is a lie. It's not true."

Johnson insisted that his clients have never admitted to stealing government funds.

Prosecution Points to Court Filings

Solicitor General Fayiah, however, said statements made by the defense in court submissions contradict their public denials.

According to him, the defendants acknowledged in filings that the money at the center of the case was used, but attempted to justify the expenditure as part of national security operations.

"They admitted the funds were used," Fayiah said. "The question is: who authorized it, and under what legal framework?"

Fayiah argued that legitimate national security expenditures during election periods are normally reflected in the National Elections Commission's budget and coordinated with state security institutions.

"So if they took the money, for what purpose?" he asked.

The Solicitor General added that admissions made in legal pleadings carry substantial evidentiary weight in court.

"In law, admission by a party or their lawyer is superior evidence," he said, describing the alleged use of the funds as "simple theft" and urging the defendants to refund the money or risk imprisonment.

Fayiah went further, predicting that the trial could conclude swiftly.

"This will be the shortest economic sabotage trial in Liberia's history," he declared. "Prove me wrong by watching the time from today to when this case ends."

Dispute Over National Security Defense

At the center of the legal battle is a dispute over whether the funds in question were legitimately used for national security purposes.

According to court filings, US$500,000 and L$1.055 billion were transferred in September 2023 from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) to operational accounts of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA).

Defense lawyers argue the transactions were lawful under provisions of the National Security Reform and Intelligence (NSRI) Act.

They cite Section 11(d) of the Act, which allows funds allocated for national security to be expended without adherence to normal government expenditure laws if deemed essential to protecting vital national interests.

The defense has also relied on Section 3(f) of the law, which describes certain officials as "Trustees of State Secrets," sworn not to disclose confidential information.

Their argument is that, as members or agents of the National Security Council, the defendants are bound by statutory secrecy provisions, and prosecuting them could compel disclosure of sensitive national security information.

Prosecutors, however, reject that interpretation.

Fayiah argued that statutory secrecy does not provide immunity from criminal prosecution, emphasizing that Article 61 of Liberia's Constitution grants such protection only to a sitting president.

Jury Selection Continues

During Thursday's proceedings, prospective jurors were questioned by lawyers for both sides about their ability to remain impartial in a case that has drawn significant public attention.

Under Liberian criminal procedure, 15 jurors are selected for major criminal trials--12 regular jurors and three alternates who may step in if any juror becomes unable to continue during the proceedings.

Court officials say the selection process will continue Friday, March 13, 2026, until the full panel is constituted.

Once the jury is empaneled, prosecutors are expected to begin presenting evidence intended to link Tweah and his co-defendants to the alleged economic sabotage scheme, while the defense will attempt to dismantle the prosecution's case and maintain their clients' innocence.

Given the involvement of a former senior government official and the significant sums of money at issue, legal analysts say the trial could have far-reaching implications for how Liberia prosecutes financial crimes and alleged abuses of public funds.