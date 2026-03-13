Liberia: Youth Protest in Monrovia Demands Rape Emergency Declaration, Speedy Trials for GBV Cases

MONROVIA — Youth and civil society groups under the banner "End Rape Campaign" took to the streets of Monrovia on Thursday, March 12, demanding urgent government action against the persistent wave of rape and other gender-based violence (GBV) cases across Liberia.

Marching through major streets of the capital, the protesters chanted slogans including, "Ministers raping children, you are doing nothing," as they delivered a petition to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), calling on the government to declare rape a national emergency and institute speedy trials for rape and sodomy cases.

The demonstrators, comprising several youth and advocacy organizations, said their protest was driven by growing concern over what they described as the continued rise in reported rape and GBV incidents nationwide.

Campaigners Warn of Escalating Crisis

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Reading the petition on behalf of the campaigners, National Campaign Lead Titus B. Pakalah said the coalition is deeply alarmed by what it described as persistent and increasing incidents of rape and other forms of GBV.

The group warned that sexual violence has reached a level that threatens the safety, dignity and human rights of women, girls and other vulnerable members of society.

"Rape is not merely a criminal offense; it is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. It destroys lives, undermines families, and erodes public trust in institutions meant to protect citizens," the statement reads.

"The End Rape Campaign believes that the current trajectory of sexual violence in Liberia demands urgent and coordinated national action. Silence, delayed justice, and weak enforcement mechanisms have created an environment where perpetrators often act with a sense of impunity while survivors struggle to obtain justice and support."

According to the campaigners, the recurring incidents reflect serious systemic weaknesses in prevention, law enforcement, survivor support and equitable access to justice.

Data Shows Rising GBV Cases

The petition noted that gender-based violence has remained one of Liberia's most pressing social and public safety challenges since the end of the civil conflict.

While acknowledging efforts by the government and partners to strengthen legal frameworks and institutional responses, the campaigners said recent statistics indicate the problem remains deeply troubling.

They recalled that between 2018 and 2020, rape accounted for nearly 90 percent of all reported GBV cases nationwide.

In response to growing public concern, the Government of Liberia declared rape a national emergency in 2020.

However, the campaigners say the trend has continued to worsen in subsequent years.

"In 2022, Liberia recorded approximately 1,975 reported cases of Gender-Based Violence, with sexual violence representing a significant share of those cases; in 2023, the number increased to over 3,200 reported GBV cases nationwide; in 2024, national statistics recorded 3,957 GBV cases, including 2,759 cases of rape, with girls under the age of 18 representing the majority of survivors; and in 2025, reports from January to September alone documented more than 1,700 rape cases, indicating that the crisis remains widespread and unresolved," the petition states.

The group noted that Montserrado County continues to record the highest number of reported incidents, followed by several densely populated counties across the country.

However, campaigners believe the true scale of sexual violence may be far higher than official figures suggest, as many survivors remain reluctant to report cases due to stigma, fear of retaliation, limited trust in the justice system and inadequate access to support services.

"The End Rape Campaign recognizes that behind every statistic is a human life, young girls, women, and families whose futures are permanently affected by sexual violence," the petition adds.

"The persistence of rape and gender-based violence threatens Liberia's commitments under key international and regional human rights frameworks designed to protect women and girls."

International Obligations Highlighted

The campaigners also referenced several international agreements to which Liberia is a signatory, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Maputo Protocol, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on eliminating violence against women and girls.

They stressed that Liberia has both a legal and moral responsibility to ensure the protection of women and girls.

"As a member of the international community and a country that has ratified several of these frameworks, Liberia has both a legal and moral obligation to ensure that women and girls live free from violence and fear," the petition states.

Structural Barriers Undermining Response

The campaigners further outlined several structural challenges that continue to weaken Liberia's response to rape and other forms of GBV.

These include slow judicial processes that delay justice for survivors, limited forensic and DNA testing capacity outside Monrovia, inadequate training of investigators and medical personnel handling GBV cases, and weak survivor support systems such as shelters and psychosocial services.

They also highlighted limited community awareness programs and insufficient youth participation in national policy dialogue on GBV.

Addressing these challenges, the campaigners said strong political leadership and sustained institutional reform are essential.

"In response to the ongoing crisis, the End Rape Campaign calls on the Government of Liberia to implement the following actions urgently," the petition states.

Six Key Demands to Government

Among their key demands, the campaigners called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to formally declare rape and sexual violence a national emergency to mobilize national resources, strengthen inter-agency coordination and prioritize the protection of women and girls.

They also urged the judiciary to establish fast-track court mechanisms for rape and sodomy cases to ensure timely justice for survivors.

The petition further called for the decentralization of DNA and forensic services to all counties, noting that forensic evidence remains critical for prosecuting sexual violence cases.

"The government should invest in the training of medical laboratory technicians who can properly manage and maintain forensic equipment at county-level health facilities," the petition states.

"Police officers must receive specialized training on survivor-centered investigations, evidence preservation, and gender-sensitive case management to ensure professional handling of GBV cases."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The campaigners also recommended the establishment of a national database of convicted sex offenders to enhance monitoring, prevent repeat offenses and strengthen community protection.

They further called for the expansion of safe homes across the country to provide survivors with medical care, psychosocial support, legal aid and temporary protection.

"Existing safe homes must be strengthened and expanded across the country to provide survivors of rape, sodomy, and other forms of GBV with access to medical care, psychosocial support, legal aid, and temporary protection," the petition notes.

"Young people must be meaningfully included in national discussions and policy formulation related to GBV prevention and response. Youth leadership is essential in transforming harmful social norms and strengthening community engagement."

Petition Submitted to Government

The petition was formally received by officials of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection on behalf of the Liberian government.

The campaigners stressed that Liberia stands at a critical moment in its fight against sexual violence, warning that rape and gender-based violence cannot continue to destroy lives while institutions struggle to respond effectively.

"Ending rape requires strong political will, institutional accountability, community participation and sustained investment in justice and survivor support systems," the petition states.

The campaigners called on the government, civil society organizations, development partners and community leaders to work collectively to confront the crisis and build a society where women and girls can live safely and with dignity.