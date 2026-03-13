Liberia: Pleebo Magistrate Under Investigation Over Alleged L$35,000 Extortion

An associate magistrate assigned to the Pleebo City Court is under investigation following allegations that he extorted L$35,000 from defendants involved in a boundary dispute case.

The investigation was announced by Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., who disclosed that his office had received a formal complaint accusing Magistrate Emmanuel Nyepah of demanding money from individuals appearing before the court.

Chief Justice Gbeisay revealed the probe during a recent visit to Harper, where he inspected the county's newly constructed judicial complex.

According to the Chief Justice, the complaint was filed by Gbleh-Bo Brown, who alleged that Magistrate Nyepah ordered the arrest and detention of several individuals involved in a boundary dispute before imposing what was described as an excessive bond requirement.

Gbeisay said the complaint claims the magistrate demanded a US$1,300 bond as a condition for the defendants' release. The accused individuals were reportedly unable to raise the amount and remained in detention.

The complaint further alleges that the defendants later paid L$35,000 before being released from custody.

"If the investigation shows that the allegation is true, the magistrate will be dismissed," Chief Justice Gbeisay warned.

Investigation Ordered

The Chief Justice said he has constituted a committee within the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court to investigate the allegations against the magistrate.

The committee has been instructed to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit its findings to the Office of the Chief Justice within 24 hours, he said.

When contacted for comment, Magistrate Nyepah declined to grant an official interview to the media.

However, a source close to the Pleebo City Court, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the allegations as false and misleading.

The source maintained that the bond amount referenced in the complaint was determined according to established legal procedures and that defendants were informed of their constitutional rights.

According to the source, bond payments in such cases are not retained by the magistrate or the court but are refundable once the case is concluded.

The source further claimed that the defendants had initially been allowed to leave under personal recognizance and instructed to return to court on a later date but failed to comply with the court's instructions.

Judiciary Tightens Oversight

The investigation comes amid renewed efforts by Liberia's judiciary to address persistent public concerns about corruption and misconduct within the court system.

Chief Justice Gbeisay said the judiciary has strengthened its internal oversight by transforming the traditional court inspection unit into a Judicial Monitoring, Evaluation and Accountability mechanism tasked with supervising the conduct of judges, magistrates and other judicial personnel nationwide.

According to him, the oversight body is empowered to carry out both announced and unannounced inspections of courts and recommend disciplinary action where misconduct is established.

He emphasized that judicial officers found guilty of unethical conduct will face sanctions, including dismissal.

The committee investigating the allegations against Magistrate Nyepah is expected to complete its work and submit its report to the Chief Justice's office as the judiciary continues its effort to enforce accountability within the court system.