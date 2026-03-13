Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Rolls Out 'Iphone Rush' Promo

Liberia's mobile communication giant, Lonestarcell MTN, has launched the third edition of its nationwide Recharge & Bumpay promotion, dubbed "The iPhone Rush."

The new campaign is expected to run from March 6 to June 14, 2026. During this period, 40 subscribers across Liberia are expected to win iPhone 17 Pro Max devices, along with other exciting prizes.

The initiative aims to reward customers for their regular mobile usage and foster greater digital connectivity.

The promotion is open to all Lonestarcell MTN subscribers nationwide. Customers can participate by recharging with a minimum of US$0.20 via airtime vouchers, Mobile Money (MoMo), or direct bundle purchases.

Each qualifying recharge earns a spin, giving subscribers the chance to win instant GSM benefits--such as data bundles and call minutes--and entry into weekly and monthly raffle draws.

At the launch event, Product and Services Manager Adebayo Oyeyipo emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing Liberia's digital experience and rewarding loyal customers.

"Recharge & Bumpay is more than just a promotion. It is about rewarding our subscribers and encouraging them to stay connected in a fast-growing digital world, especially at a time when many young Liberians are becoming more engaged with technology and online content," he said.

In addition to the 40 grand prize iPhone 17 Pro Max devices, other rewards include headphones, power banks, additional data packages, call minutes, and 25-kilogram bags of rice. Frequent recharging increases customers' chances, as more spins mean better odds of winning.

All raffle draws will be conducted randomly and broadcast on radio stations and social media platforms, in partnership with the National Lottery Authority, to ensure transparency and public confidence.

Winners will be contacted through the company's official number (+231880500000).

Subscribers can track their spins and redeem rewards by dialing 1562#. Lonestarcell MTN stated that the promotion is part of its broader strategy to expand digital access, drive customer loyalty, and make mobile communication more rewarding for people throughout Liberia.

For more updates on this story and other Liberia news, stay tuned to The New Dawn Liberia.