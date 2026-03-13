Liberia: UBA Liberia & MCC Conclude Beach Cleaning Exercise in Monrovia

Monrovia — United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia, in partnership with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), has completed a successful beach cleaning exercise at the God Bless You Community on Sinkor 1st Street.

This joint initiative forms part of UBA Liberia's ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts focused on environmental sustainability and community development.

Speaking at the event, UBA Liberia Managing Director/CEO Mr. Ayokunle Olajubu reiterated the bank's commitment to supporting projects that protect the environment and benefit local communities. "Environmental sustainability remains a key pillar of UBA's CSR activities. We will continue to foster a clean and safe environment. We thank the Monrovia City Corporation for their guidance and for providing the necessary tools for the exercise, and we appreciate the support from community members," he said.

Representing the Mayor, Eva Holder, Director for Waterfront Park and Recreation, expressed gratitude to UBA for the initiative and encouraged the bank to sustain such efforts.

Community Chair Sumo praised UBA for organizing the cleanup, noting that the initiative not only improved the beach's cleanliness but also raised environmental awareness among residents.

In addition to the cleanup, UBA Liberia also conducted financial literacy sessions with community members, furthering its CSR mandate.

The exercise, carried out on Saturday, March 7, 2025, brought together UBA staff, MCC workers, and residents to remove plastic waste and debris from the beach. The initiative aimed to promote environmental awareness, encourage responsible waste disposal, and help maintain a cleaner, healthier coastline in Monrovia.