Liberia: NEC Boss Resigns

Monrovia — The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Madam Davidetta Brown-Lassanah, has announced her resignation from her post.

Madam Brown-Lassanah, who oversaw the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections, made her announcement on Thursday, March 12, during a joint inspection tour of the ongoing renovation of the NEC headquarters. Her resignation takes effect on March 15, 2026.

The tour event was attended by members of the Board of Commissioners, government officials, electoral stakeholders, and international development partners.

In her disclosure, the outgoing NEC Chairperson stated that her decision comes as the Commission concludes a major rehabilitation project at its headquarters--a move she said would allow for a smooth administrative transition as the institution prepares for future electoral activities.

The inspection tour focused on the renovation project, valued at over US$1.1 million, which aims to modernize NEC's main office and improve working conditions for staff ahead of upcoming elections and by-elections.

During the visit, Madam Brown-Lassanah described the renovation as a critical investment in strengthening the credibility and efficiency of Liberia's electoral system. She noted that improved facilities would enhance the Commission's capacity to conduct transparent, credible, and peaceful elections.

Members of the Board of Commissioners praised the work, calling it one of the most significant upgrades to the NEC headquarters in recent years. Officials noted that the reported cost of US$1,135,628.83 covers technical supervision, inspection activities, and other logistical arrangements connected to the rehabilitation exercise.

Government representatives present reaffirmed their support for the Commission, emphasizing that a strong, independent, and well-equipped NEC is essential to maintaining peace, stability, and democratic governance in Liberia.

Development partners also expressed satisfaction with the project's progress and pledged continued cooperation with the electoral body to support reforms and institutional strengthening.

Some workers noted that resignations come at a sensitive time for the National Elections Commission, as the institution remains responsible for managing post-election processes and preparing for upcoming national and local polls. They pointed out that leadership changes at the NEC often attract public attention due to the Commission's central role in safeguarding Liberia's democracy.

With the renovation nearing completion and the Chairperson's departure set for March 15, attention now turns to who will succeed Madam Brown-Lassanah and how the Commission will ensure continuity in its operations during the transition.

