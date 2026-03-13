Nigeria: Skit Maker Broda Shaggi Hospitalised After Alleged Shooting

Popular comedian and skit maker Samuel Perry, widely known as Broda Shaggi, has reportedly been hospitalised after sustaining a gunshot injury in the Sango-Ota area of Ota of Ogun state.

According to a report by The Punch, the incident was said to have occurred under the Sango-Ota bridge on Sunday afternoon, although details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Although the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, a police source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the content creator sustained the gunshot injury while filming a comedy skit at the location.

The source disclosed that Shaggi was immediately rushed to the Blooming Care Hospital in the Alakuko area of Lagos State, where he received initial treatment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"He was shooting a skit under the Sango-Ota bridge when he sustained a gunshot injury. We don't have details on how it happened yet, but his crew members who were present quickly rushed him to the hospital," the source reportedly said, adding that medical personnel administered first aid on arrival.

Further investigations by the aforementioned publication revealed that he was later referred to Duchess Hospital in the Government Residential Area, Ikeja, where he is currently recuperating.

When contacted on Thursday, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that the hospital alerted the police about the case.

"The hospital contacted the police to report that a gunshot victim had been brought to their facility. Detectives and a patrol team were immediately mobilised to the hospital, where they discovered that the victim was a skit maker and social media influencer popularly known as Broda Shaggy.

"He was seen on a stretcher with an injury to his thigh. The location of the incident is in Sango-Ota and not within our jurisdiction, but the investigation is ongoing," she said.

However, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the incident had not been officially reported to the command.

"The incident was alleged to have occurred in Ogun State, but it was not reported," she said.