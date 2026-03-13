Nigeria: 'I Disappointed You All' - King Mitchy Apologises to Ooni, Seyi Tinubu, Vdm

Content creator and philanthropist Mitchell Mukoro, widely known as King Mitchy, has publicly apologised for her recent conduct online, including an incident in which she consumed a substance during a live broadcast.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, the influencer addressed several individuals and the public, offering apologies to the public, including Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu; activist Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM), and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

"I'm ready to be held accountable for my actions. For some days I've thought about my behaviour and I know that I was wrong and I want to be held accountable," King Mitchy said.

"For the substance I took on live video, that was very wrong of me because there are young girls that are looking up to be me one day and I know I disappointed a lot of people. That was wrong of me, I was wrong."

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Mentioning the president's son, the social media influencer said: "And my boss ST (Seyi Tinubu), I'm so sorry. I know I apologised privately but I did not disrespect you privately, I disrespected you publicly so I want to apologise publicly. I'm so sorry sir.

"I want you to know that I will never take your support for granted."

Speaking about Oba Ogunwusi, King Mitchy apologised while kneeling in the video.

"I'm so sorry, sir. I'm so sorry for bringing your name into this, I'm so sorry, Daddy," she said.

King Mitchy also apologised to VeryDarkMan, whom she described as her "brother," saying she had gained a clearer understanding of his advocacy.

"You're fighting for Nigerians and we can make Nigeria a better place and I'm sorry for coming at you like that," she said.

"Maybe now I understand you better because I had to step back and understand the kind of person that you are and I see that you're fighting for a good cause for Nigeria to be better.

"And you need more supporters, not people to fight you. I'm sorry, my brother. Thank you, Nigerians."

The apology comes after weeks of controversy that began in late February, when King Mitchy announced that she had renovated a run-down school within six days, arguing that real change could happen quickly with genuine commitment.

Her remarks were widely interpreted as subtle criticism of VeryDarkMan, who responded by accusing her of being used as a political tool to polish the image of President Tinubu's administration.

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The situation escalated when King Mitchy posted what she said was a private social media conversation with Oba Ogunwusi, stating that "even this king" had contacted her. The claim sparked widespread debate online and drew criticism from users who accused her of disrespecting the monarch.

Tensions intensified further after VeryDarkMan alleged that Seyi Tinubu was sponsoring King Mitchy's charitable initiatives.

The content creator later said the ongoing backlash led to the loss of her business Instagram account.

The controversy took a dramatic turn during a live video session in which the influencer, appearing distressed, was seen consuming a substance believed to be bleach as viewers expressed alarm and tried to discourage her.

Her management subsequently announced her death in a statement posted on her Instagram page, claiming she had passed away at Prime Care Hospital in Abuja after attempts by medical personnel to revive her failed.

However, the management later withdrew the statement, clarifying in another post that Mitchy was alive and recovering.

Before the correction was issued, Prime Care Hospital had already denied the claim, stating that the influencer had neither been admitted to nor died at the facility.

Earlier, Seyi Tinubu had also released a statement rejecting claims that he was connected to the dispute between VeryDarkMan and King Mitchy.