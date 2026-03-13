Ghana, Brazil Must Deepen Trade Ties - Ambassador

Ghana's Ambassador to Brazil, Nii Amasah Namoale, has called for stronger trade and investment relations between Ghana and Brazil to promote mutual growth and development.

He noted that while the two countries share deep historical and cultural ties, there is a need to translate those connections into stronger economic partnerships.

"Ghana and Brazil share historical and cultural bonds rooted in our shared African heritage, but we must improve on it and translate these connections into stronger economic and trade partnerships," he stressed.

Mr Namoale made the call while addressing government officials, diplomats, and invited guests during the commemoration of Ghana's 69th Independence Anniversary in São Paulo, Brazil.

He said the celebration was not only a moment to reflect on Ghana's history but also an opportunity to strengthen future cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Ambassador, the relationship between Ghana and Brazil goes far beyond geography.

"The two countries share deep-rooted ancestral ties, a love of vibrant culture, and an unwavering commitment to social democratic values in a free-market enclave," he said.

Touching on Ghana's economic prospects, Mr Namoale said the country had positioned itself as one of West Africa's most stable democracies and a strategic gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market.

He explained that the Government of Ghana is focused on moving the economy beyond the export of raw materials to value addition and industrial production in sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy.

The Ambassador also highlighted President John Dramani Mahama's vision to transform the economy through a 24-hour economy strategy, which aims to boost productivity, deepen industrialisation, and create sustainable jobs, particularly for the youth.

He added that the President had reaffirmed the country's commitment to economic recovery through fiscal discipline, reforms, stronger external reserves, and prudent macroeconomic management.

Mr Namoale said Brazil's global expertise in areas such as agribusiness, renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology provides an opportunity for stronger South-South cooperation between the two countries.

"With Brazil's expertise and Ghana's transformational agenda, there is great potential to strengthen cooperation between our two countries," he said.

"Together, Ghana and Brazil could leverage innovation, knowledge, cultural exchange, and private-sector partnerships to drive the growth needed to boost the economies of both countries," he added.

The Ambassador assured investors that the Government of Ghana remains committed to improving the business environment, ensuring transparency, protecting investments, and strengthening public-private partnerships.

"We invite Brazilian businesses, investors, and financial institutions to explore Ghana as a strategic partner for expansion into Africa," he concluded.