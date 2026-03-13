Ghana: Wa Municipality Tops Domestic Bush Fires Hotspots in Uwr

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has identified the Wa Municipality as the leading hotspot for domestic and bush fires in the Upper West Region, raising concerns about public safety and the need for stronger fire prevention measures.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Grade Two Isaac Kofi Obosu, Upper West Regional Commander of the GNFS, disclosed this in an interview in Wa.

He explained that the municipality records the highest number of fire outbreaks in the region largely due to human activities, population concentration and unsafe fire practices.

According to the Regional Command's 2025 end-of-year fire statistical report, the region recorded 159 fire and emergency-related incidents in 2025, compared with 201 incidents in 2024, representing a 21 per cent reduction.

Despite the overall decline, Wa Municipality alone recorded 62 incidents, the highest among the 12 fire stations operating in the region.

Other stations recorded fewer cases, with the Regional Headquarters Substation reporting 38 incidents, Nandom 16, Nadowli 13 and Tumu 10.

ACFO Obosu stated that domestic fires remain the most common incidents, although cases dropped from 94 in 2024 to 68 in 2025, representing a 28 per cent reduction. Bushfires also declined from 30 cases in 2024 to 21 in 2025.

"Wa records the highest cases of domestic fires and bush burning in the region mainly because of its population concentration and urban activities," he mentioned.

He attributed many domestic fires to negligence and unsafe household practices, explaining that residents often leave electrical appliances plugged in when leaving home, while children sometimes play with matches or naked flames when left unattended.

He cited a recent incident at Konta, a suburb of Wa, where a child struck a match and threw it onto a sofa, causing a fire to destroyed a house.

Bushfires are also common around the municipality, especially during the Harmattan season when dry vegetation and strong winds allow fires to spread rapidly.

Moreover, ACFO Obosu also expressed concern about ageing firefighting equipment, noting that most of the 16 fire tenders in the region are old and prone to frequent breakdowns, although they remain operational through regular servicing.

He emphasised that sustained public education, government support and responsible behaviour among residents are essential to reducing fire outbreaks in the municipality and across the region.