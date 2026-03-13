Ghana: Unemployed Man Jailed 15 Years for Robbing Hunter

NICHOLAS Adomako Baa, 27, an unemployed man, has been sentenced to 15 years by the Asante Abuakwa Circuit Court for robbing a hunter in Ahwiaa near Nkawie, Atwima Nwabiagya South.

Baa pleaded guilty to the robbery charge and was convicted on his own plea by Mrs Philomena Asiedu, the presiding judge.

Police Chief Inspector Evans Ayimbisa, prosecuting, told the court that both the complainant, Samuel Kwaku-sei, a hunter, and Baa resided in Ahwiaa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On February 21, 2026, at about 2:00 a.m., Baa and five accomplices, armed with cutlasses, broke into the complainant's room, tied him with a rope, assaulted him, and robbed him of an itel mobile phone worth GH¢250, two long-barrel guns valued at GH¢2,000, and cash amounting to GH¢14,000.

Related Articles

The complainant sought treatment at the Bankyease CHIPS Compound and later reported the incident to the Police.

Baa was arrested on February 22, 2026. In his caution statement, he admitted using GH¢1,200 of his GH¢2,000 share of the stolen money and led police to a nearby bush where the guns had been hidden; only the cutlasses were recovered. He also demonstrated to the police how the robbery was executed.

Following investigations, Baa was charged and brought before the court, resulting in his conviction and 15-year sentence.

--GNA