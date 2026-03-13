Ghana: Six Held Over Adabraka Gold Shop Robbery Remain in Police Custody

SIX persons, arrested in connection with alleged robbery at a gold jewellery shop in Adabraka, will spend additional two weeks in police custody as a bail application led by their lawyers was refused by the Accra Circuit Court.

The case has been adjourned to March 24 for continuation.

Salim Muhammed, also known as Fariwata; Alhassan Illiasu, also known as Arab Man; Hamza Agerego, also known as Lambert or Nene Bowku; and Abdul Samed Bonsiabu Larry, also known as Touch had pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and two counts of robbery.

Their co-accused are Fatao Ibrahim, also known as Motorway, and Abubarkar Sadique, also known as Fifty Cents.

A seventh suspect, Baba Chika, also known as Oil Money, is currently at large and being sought by the police.

According to the prosecution, the suspects allegedly carried out the robbery in November 2024 when a large sum of money was being transported from the jewellery shop to a bank.

The prosecution further told the court that the accused persons allegedly used a Toyota Highlander vehicle with registration number GN 7357-19 to execute the operation and red several gunshots into the air during the attack.

An occupant of the vehicle transporting the money to the bank was reportedly shot in the left leg during the incident.

The police are continuing investigations while awaiting advice from the Attorney-General's Department on the next.