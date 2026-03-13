Ghana: Rehabilitation of Pantang-Abokobi Road Begins

REHABILITATION work has officially begun on the Pantang Junction-Abokobi road in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The project involves elevating and widening the existing road, improving side drains to curb perennial flooding, replacing selected culverts, constructing U-drains, and resealing and resurfacing the entire 8.6-kilometre stretch with bitumen.

Messrs Awerco Construction Limited has been contracted for the work, which are expected to take 18 months to complete.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Handing over the site to the contractors at a brief ceremony last Thursday, La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Ibrahim Husseini Faila, said the rehabilitation was long overdue.

Related Articles

"The condition of this road has become a major concern for commuters and the assembly," he mentioned.

Alhaji Faila noted that the road served as the main entry and exit point to Abokobi, and its deteriorating state had caused serious challenges for road users, particularly commercial transport operators, who have at times refused to convey passengers.

"Fixing these roads is in line with the President's resetting agenda to alleviate the suffering of the people," he added.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining access to health facilities, including the Pantang Hospital, to ensure that emergency services were not hindered. Roads leading to adjoining communities will also be prioritised under the project.

Alhaji Faila also mentioned that residents have high expectations that the government would deliver on its promises. He assured that every effort would be made to meet the targets set under the resetting agenda for Greater Accra, particularly for LaNMMA.

He then urged the contractors to work efficiently to ensure early completion and promised full support from the assembly to enable smooth execution. He also called on them to report any challenges encountered during the works.

The MCE warned residents who have encroached on the road's right of way to remove their structures. "Enough notices of removal have been served. Anyone whose structure is still on the right of way will have it destroyed," he cautioned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, he stressed that quality must be a top priority saying that, "No shoddy work will be entertained. The resetting agenda does not allow poorly executed projects that fail the test of time."

Alhaji Faila revealed that the Assembly was undertaking rehabilitation works on the Oyarifa-Owusu-Ansah and Oyarifa-Asiedu Nketia community roads. He stated that when completed, these projects would improve access, prevent flooding through new drains, and open up the areas to enhance the socio-economic lives of residents.

Those projects, he emphasised, would provide easy access to the communities, prevent the perennial flooding experienced in these communities with the construction new drains and improvement of the current state of the roads to help open up the area to improve the socio-economic lives of the people.