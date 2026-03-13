Ghana: Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams Calls On Goc Board

THE Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, has made a historic working visit to the office of the Ghana Olympic Committee at the Olympic House in Accra.

In a significant reversal of traditional protocol, the minister sought to meet the board on their own turf, signalling a deep respect for the autonomy of the Olympic movement. Led by President Richard Akpokavie, the GOC Board welcomed the government delegation, marking a new chapter of professional synergy in Ghanaian sports.

The minister addressed the board members, acknowledging the GOC as the primary engine for the nation's journey toward international glory. The visit served as a formal briefing on upcoming international assignments, with a specific focus on elite preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Both parties agreed that the era of "last-minute preparation" was over, replaced by a philosophy of long-term investment and scientific training across all sporting disciplines.

The highlight of the session arrived when the GOC Board officially announced its support for the newly established Ghana Sports Fund. Recognising that the fund's success depended on collective action, Mr Akpokavie and his board members presented a significant personal donation to the minister. This move was designed to lead by example, proving to the private sector that the very leaders of sports were willing to put their own skin in the game.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

In his address, Mr Akpokavie spoke passionately during the presentation, emphasising that the Fund was the 'financial engine' required to move Ghana beyond its heavy reliance on the national budget. He noted that for too long, 'lesser-known' sports had been left in the shadows, but this fund promised a 'game-changing' shift toward equity.

Mr Adams commended the GOC Board for their 'leadership by example.' He further reiterated that the fund would be managed with the highest levels of transparency and accountability, ensuring that every cedi contributed would go directly toward infrastructure, athlete welfare, and grassroots scouting. He revealed that his visit was part of a larger strategy to ensure the government stays closely connected to the needs of the federations.