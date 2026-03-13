Ghana: 2025/26 MTN FA Cup Competition - Medeama, Aduana FC, Heart of Lions, Nations FC Tipped to Advance

THE MTN FA Cup action returns this week with mouthwatering quarterfinal clashes spread across two centres, starting from tomorrow.

This stage of the competition will see eight clubs, consisting of six Ghana Premier League (GPL) and two Division One League (DOL) sides, in which they will chase for qualification to the next stage of the competition.

Aduana FC are heavy favourites against Techiman Liberty Youth at the Bechem Stadium tomorrow at 3pm. It will be a very difficult battle for the DOL side due to Aduana's inspiring run in the current season.

Aduana is among the top four contenders of the elite national league and are in very good form, unlike their younger opponents who have not shown much promise in the DOL. That notwithstanding, they have shown enough courage and determination in the MTN FA Cup competition. If they are able to sustain that momentum, they would pose problems for the favourites.

At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Dreams FC will contest Heart of Lions in the first clash of the two games scheduled for the venue at 3pm.

The Lions from Kpando for the second season running have enjoyed a great ride, regularly competing with the top sides on the Premier League table. But Dreams FC have struggled and lacked consistency; recording a poor start to the season as they

Clearly, with the league diadem completely out of their reach now, the FA Cup represents the only chance of grabbing silverware. It would have been an easier call for the Lions if the match was to be played at their Kpando fortress but on a neutral ground at Bechem, it remains a contest that would be determined by their show of character.

Medeama's sudden dip in form will be the major worry of their fans as they line up for one of the four semifinal tickets but Medeama's quest for a duet this season doubles their motivation for the tie. It is a platform to reverse their winless streak and would clear every obstacle to be successful.

There would also be an all Premier League clash between Nations FC and Berekum Chelsea which is considered a game of equals but the latter's struggles makes them the underdogs.\