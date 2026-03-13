West Africa: Prosecutor Seeks Six Months' Jail for Sen TV Commentator

Modou Fall, a commentator for Sen TV, was taken into custody on February 11, 2026, following questioning by the Faidherbe investigation unit, a division of the Dakar gendarmerie.

On February 12, 2026, the columnist was brought before the public prosecutor at the Dakar High Court on charges of spreading false news. His offense stems from comments he made during a broadcast about the death of student Abdoulaye Ba at Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD).

He stated that the ruling power was attempting to blame the opposition for the recent unrest at UCAD. According to him, the Senegalese government had accused the opposition of financing the protesters.

On February 16, 2026, Modou Fall appeared before the criminal court on charges of spreading false news. The prosecutor requested a six-month prison sentence, and the case was adjourned until February 23.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) condemns the arrest and prosecution of Modou Fall and calls for his immediate release. The Foundation also urges the Senegalese authorities to end the continued use of criminal sanctions against opinions expressed through the media.