West Africa: Prosecutor Seeks Six Months' Jail for Sen TV Commentator

20 February 2026
Media Foundation for West Africa (Accra)

Modou Fall, a commentator for Sen TV, was taken into custody on February 11, 2026, following questioning by the Faidherbe investigation unit, a division of the Dakar gendarmerie.

On February 12, 2026, the columnist was brought before the public prosecutor at the Dakar High Court on charges of spreading false news. His offense stems from comments he made during a broadcast about the death of student Abdoulaye Ba at Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD).

He stated that the ruling power was attempting to blame the opposition for the recent unrest at UCAD. According to him, the Senegalese government had accused the opposition of financing the protesters.

On February 16, 2026, Modou Fall appeared before the criminal court on charges of spreading false news. The prosecutor requested a six-month prison sentence, and the case was adjourned until February 23.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) condemns the arrest and prosecution of Modou Fall and calls for his immediate release. The Foundation also urges the Senegalese authorities to end the continued use of criminal sanctions against opinions expressed through the media.

Read the original of this report, with tables and illustrations where appropriate.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Media Foundation for West Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.