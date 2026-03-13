Liberia Urged to Act Against Illegal Foreign Settlers in Forests

Othello B. Garblah, publisher of The New Dawn, has called on the Liberian government to take immediate action to remove foreigners living illegally in Liberia's forested areas, particularly in Grand Gedeh and Nimba counties.

Garblah warned that the continued presence of these settlers has created uncertainty for local communities and undermines national control over forest lands.

According to Garblah, these individuals have been occupying forest lands for years without authorization, despite previous diplomatic efforts with neighboring countries.

Residents living near these areas are reportedly unsure about land use, and the situation has sparked urgent calls for decisive government intervention.

"It is time that they be asked to leave," Garblah wrote, stressing that the government must take clear action to safeguard Liberia's lands for its citizens.

He emphasized that decisive measures are needed to assert national authority and protect the integrity of Liberian forests.

The publisher noted that failure to act now risks long-term uncertainty over land ownership in these regions, affecting communities that depend on the forests for their livelihoods and local development.

Garblah's call highlights the need for effective management of Liberia's natural resources and for reaffirming the country's sovereignty over its lands.