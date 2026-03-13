Nigeria: Flashback - Revisiting 'The Prostitute', Nollywood's Controversial Film, 25 Years After

This film shocked Nigerians and pushed Nollywood's storytelling into a bold new territory.

In 2001, while Nigeria was celebrating Agbani Darego's historic Miss World victory and the GSM revolution was transforming communication, filmmaker Kingsley Ogoro released The Prostitute.

This film shocked Nigerians and pushed Nollywood's storytelling into bold new territory.

Mr Ogoro, the brain behind Osuofia movies, stirred conversation with this film that broke stereotypes with bold storytelling.

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Written by Charles Novia, the film stars Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Segun Arinze, Kate Henshaw, late Ada Ameh and Chichi Enebeli.

Not only did it capture the storytelling style of early Nigerian home-video cinema, 'The Prostitute' stood out for its daring subject matter and unusual narrative, offering audiences something different from the family dramas and moral tales that dominated the era.

The Prostitute

Set in what can pass for an actual brothel, 'The Prostitute' caused a stir with its bold depiction of nudity, explicit scenes and gun battles, making the rave movie at the time.

Although it strikes a balance between old and new Nollywood, it is one of the pivotal movies that set the tone for filmmaking as it is today.

At the centre of the story is Veno, played by Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, a young woman whose life spirals out of control after tragedy strikes her family.

Desperate for work, Veno, a village-dwelling schoolgirl at the time, turns to a cousin who promises to help her find a job. Instead, she is lured into a dangerous trap.

Veno flees the village to Lagos with the help of a friend, where she is introduced to a world of prostitution and its many effects.

Her life takes another dramatic turn when she meets Razor, a notorious criminal played by Segun Arinze. The two form a complicated relationship, built on attraction, shared vulnerability, and the harsh realities of a life neither of them wished for.

Lovers of old Nollywood remember a time when production may have been poor, but the storytelling kept viewers glued to the screens.

Nollywood classic

Like many turn-of-the-century Nollywood productions, 'The Prostitute' carries the hallmarks of the era's filmmaking style, with obvious continuity lapses and poor sound.

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Yet these imperfections are also part of what gives the film its nostalgic charm, reflecting a time when Nollywood relied more on urgency and storytelling than on technical polish.

'The Prostitute' nonetheless captures the resilient spirit of early Nollywood storytelling; think 'Glamour Girls', but with a more modern feel.

More than two decades later, the film stands as a reminder of the resilience and creativity which served as a launchpad for what is now termed new Nollywood.