Benin Singer OPA Wins 2026 RFI African Music Prize

In the running alongside nine other candidates from the African continent, OPA's fusion of afrobeats, soul, jazz and traditional Beninese sounds won over both the public vote and the jury for the annual 'Prix Découvertes', headed up by Franco-Senegalese rap star MC Solaar.

The winner of the RFI 'Prix Découvertes' (Discovery Prize) was awarded a prize of €10,000 for the development of his international career, a concert broadcast on RFI, and a tour of the French Institutes in Africa.

He was in the running for the top prize alongside nine other finalists ailing from Madagascar, Senegal, Congo-Brazzaville, DRC, Comores, Mauritius and Cameroon.

"This represents a culmination in the sense that my goal has always been to export the music of my country [...]. It truly validates the work I've done over all these years..." OPA told RFI after the announcement on Thursday.

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The final decision was announced on air by MC Solaar, president of the jury, in the presence of last year's winner Queen Rima from Guinea Conakry.

Influenced by major figures such as Angélique Kidjo, Fela Kuti, and the legendary group Poly-Rythmo, OPA draws on African roots to make a unique contemporary sound.

Following his first single, Yelian, the singer quickly attracted the attention of renowned professionals in the Beninese music industry, including Dibi Dobo, Jay Killah, Amir El Presidente, and Jupiter.

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His talent has also been praised by international artists like Locko and Pit Bacardi, confirming his potential beyond national borders.

Hailing from Bohicon, in southern Benin, OPA sings in Fon, French, and English.

In 2024, his career took off with the release of his first EP, Goslow, a widely acclaimed four-track project.

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The single Che Che Che, in particular, earned him the Revelation of the Year award at the Benin Top 10 Awards, the country's most prestigious music ceremony.

In 2025, he solidified his early success with Afrocharm, a six-track EP blending emotion, seduction, and a contemporary Afro-cultural identity.

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After making a name for himself at home on the We Love Eya festival stage in Cotonou, he was invited to Douala at the end of 2025 for Hennessy Studio's End Of The Year event - his first performance outside of Benin.

Accompanied by the Vip Tribe label, OPA stands out as one of the most promising voices on the new Beninese scene, driven by a clear ambition to create a dialogue between African heritage and global sounds, without ever losing its soul.