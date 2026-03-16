Cote d'Ivoire: Sicable Profit Rises 39 Percent As Revenue Reaches 21.3 Billion CFA Francs

Société Ivoirienne de Câbles, known as Sicable (BRVM: CABC), reported higher profit in 2025 as revenue and operating income increased, according to its financial statements. Net income rose to 1.7 billion CFA francs in the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 39.2% from 1.2 billion CFA francs in 2024. Using an exchange rate of 568.747 CFA francs per dollar, profit reached about $3.0 million, up from about $2.2 million a year earlier.

Total revenue climbed to 21.3 billion CFA francs, a gain of 11.2% from 19.1 billion CFA francs in 2024. That equals about $37.4 million compared with about $33.6 million the previous year. Sales of manufactured products and services totaled 14.3 billion CFA francs, equal to about $25.2 million.

Value added reached 3.5 billion CFA francs, up 8.4% from 3.2 billion CFA francs in 2024.

Personnel expenses totaled 1.3 billion CFA francs, an increase of 4.9% from 1.2 billion CFA francs the year before.

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EBITDA rose to 2.2 billion CFA francs, up 10.6% from 2.0 billion CFA francs in 2024. Operating income reached 2.3 billion CFA francs, an increase of 26.9% from 1.8 billion CFA francs the prior year.

Financial income fell to 68.6 million CFA francs from 88.4 million CFA francs, a decline of 22.4%. Income tax totaled 634.4 million CFA francs, down 3.3% from 655.9 million CFA francs in 2024. Total assets rose to 21.5 billion CFA francs, an increase of 9.1% from 19.7 billion CFA francs a year earlier. That equals about $37.7 million.

Investment spending totaled 163.0 million CFA francs in 2025.

The company plans to pay dividends of 758.4 million CFA francs during the year.

Sicable is based in the Vridi industrial zone in Abidjan and manufactures electrical cables used in power, telecom and construction projects.

Key Takeaways

Cable manufacturing is linked to electricity and infrastructure spending in West Africa. Countries in the West African Economic and Monetary Union continue to expand power generation and transmission networks. Côte d'Ivoire has increased investment in electricity production, grid expansion and urban construction projects. These investments increase demand for cables used in power lines, buildings, and telecom networks. Infrastructure projects such as housing construction, industrial facilities and transport systems also require electrical wiring and distribution equipment. Companies such as Sicable supply cables used in power distribution systems, telecom installations and construction works. The sector is tied to commodity prices because copper and aluminum account for a large share of production costs. Changes in global metal prices can affect margins for cable manufacturers. Imports from international producers also compete with local production in African markets. At the same time, electricity access programs across the region are expanding as governments seek to connect more households and businesses to national grids. Power demand is increasing with population growth and urban expansion. Regional energy projects and cross-border power transmission lines are also increasing demand for electrical equipment. As infrastructure and energy investment continues, cable manufacturers remain part of the supply chain supporting construction, power transmission, and telecommunications development across West Africa.