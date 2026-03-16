Nigeria: We Are Not Inciting Nigerians, We Are Only Speaking for Them - ADC Replies APC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has pushed back against the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its defence of President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, for which it accused the opposition party of inciting Nigerians against the government.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party rejected the accusation of incitement, insisting that the data showing Nigeria's poverty rate had risen to 63 per cent, up from about 50 per cent before the removal of petrol subsidy.

It added that the report showing that 93 per cent of Nigerians believed the country was heading in the wrong direction were not opposition talking points, but publicly available reports that highlighted the human cost of the administration's economic policies and reflected the views of ordinary Nigerians who were living in hell under the APC government.

The ADC said it had taken note of the ruling party, APC's response to its earlier statement on the rising poverty figures under the Bola Tinubu-led government.

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"But instead of addressing the clear evidence that more Nigerians are falling into poverty under this government, the ruling party has chosen to attack the opposition and dismiss the lived realities of millions of citizens. Facts, however, cannot be dismissed by press statements," the party stated.

Abdullahi explained that the independent report that triggered the debate showed that Nigeria's poverty rate had risen to 63 per cent, up from about 50 per cent before the removal of petrol subsidy.

His words: "This means that tens of millions of additional Nigerians have been pushed into poverty in the period since the administration's failed economic policies were introduced. The APC claims Nigerians support its reforms, yet the data says otherwise.

"Independent surveys show that 93 per cent of Nigerians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. Eighty-eight per cent describe the national economy as bad, while 74 per cent say their personal living conditions are poor. These are not opposition talking points. They are the views of Nigerians themselves, APC members included."

The party's spokesman added that the the APC also claimed that the hardship Nigerians were experiencing was "transient." But the numbers told a different story.

According to Abdullahi, "Recent surveys show that 82 percent of Nigerians report going without enough food at least once in the past year, 82 per cent have gone without medical care, 79 per cent have gone without cooking fuel.

"74 percent have gone without clean water, and 95 percent have gone without a cash income at some point during the year. These figures point not to temporary discomfort, but to widespread and deepening economic distress.

"The APC speaks proudly of macroeconomic indicators, but Nigerians live in a real economy where fuel prices have surged by almost 500 per cent - from about N255 per litre in May 2023 when Tinubu came into office, to around N1,500 per litre today in many parts of this country.

"This is pushing up transport costs and driving food prices beyond the reach of millions of households.

"The APC claims that the money previously spent on fuel subsidy, which should amount to roughly N6.4 trillion in savings last year alone, is now being redirected to 'vital sectors' such as healthcare and social development.

"However, it is on record that only N36 million, just about 0.02 per cent of the capital budget, was actually released for capital projects in 2025 for Nigeria's entire federal healthcare sector.

"Nigerians are, therefore, left to ask a simple question: if the subsidy savings are truly being redirected to critical sectors? Where exactly is all the money going? Why are local contractors not paid? Why are the universities still poorly equipped?" he stressed.

Abdullahi said the human cost of Tinubu and the APC failed policies was even more evident in the food and agriculture sector.

"Latest reports have it that out of more than 150 rice mills across Nigeria, nearly 90 have shut down operations, while the remaining mills are operating at between 30 and 70 percent of their installed capacity, largely because the Tinubu administration's policies have encouraged import dependency.

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"Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that Nigeria's food import bill has jumped from N3.83 trillion in 2023, when President Tinubu came into office, to N7.65 trillion today, an increase of N3.82 trillion, or about 100 percent.

"This shows that instead of strengthening our local agricultural sector and protecting Nigerian farmers, the policies of the APC government are undermining domestic production and putting thousands of Nigerian farmers and processors out of business.

"Economic reforms must ultimately be judged by their outcomes. When poverty rises from 50 percent to 63 percent, when nine out of ten Nigerians say the country is on the wrong path, and when millions struggle to afford basic necessities, it is clear that something is fundamentally wrong," he stated.