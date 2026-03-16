Congo-Kinshasa/Nigeria: FIFA's Disciplinary Hammer Falls On Nigeria, DR Congo

16 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

With Nigeria's petition against DR Congo yet to be decided, world football governing body, FIFA, yesterday sanctioned both countries over disciplinary infractions that occurred during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs in Morocco last November.

FIFA in its latest disciplinary overview released for the World Cup qualifiers, both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Congolese Football Association were found guilty of separate infractions during the match played on 16 November 2025.

FIFA stated that Nigeria was penalised for a breach relating to order and security at matches, specifically involving the throwing of objects by spectators. The offence falls under Article 17and Article 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and the NFF was consequently fined 1,000 Swiss Francs.

On their part, the DR Congo federation received a heavier sanction after supporters were found to have used laser pointers or similar electronic devices during the match. The act contravenes Article 17.2.d of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, leading FIFA to impose a 5,000Swiss Francs fine on the Congolese body.

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FIFA emphasised that disciplinary decisions are taken based on the circumstances of each case and may still be subject to appeal.

The governing body also noted that the document summarising the sanctions is intended mainly as information for the media, while the official legal decisions are communicated directly to the parties involved.

The Nigeria-DR Congo fixture was among several World Cup qualifying matches worldwide that attracted disciplinary scrutiny, with national associations and players sanctioned for a variety of offences ranging from crowd disturbances to player misconduct.

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