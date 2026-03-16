Nigeria: Meningitis Season of Deaths

The authorities could do more to contain the scourge

The public health warning by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to residents of some northern states about the heightened risk of Cerebrospinal Meningitis should be taken seriously to avert another disaster. The alert categorised states by risk levels, with the highest risk observed in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno States. Residents of North Central states were also advised to exercise vigilance, while Plateau, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, and Enugu States were considered low vigilance areas. Since we have not seen any concerted efforts to combat this annual disease that has claimed the lives of thousands of Nigerians in the past few decades, it is important to heed NiMET warning.

NiMET has highlighted the groups most vulnerable to the infection, explaining that "children and young adults, people living in overcrowded settings, individuals exposed to dry, dusty environments, and persons with weakened immune systems are at higher risk." Early recognition of symptoms, according to the agency, is key to preventing fatalities. Sudden high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, nausea or vomiting, and sensitivity to light are are warning signs. To reduce the risk of infection, NiMET encouraged the public to "get vaccinated, practice good hygiene, avoid overcrowding, and seek early medical care." But health facilities, especially primary health centres, should also be equipped enough to manage cases where secondary and tertiary health facilities are not available.

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Meningitis is an acute inflammation of the protective organs and membranes with layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. In most cases, the disease becomes intense and widespread during heat period and in areas where there is poor ventilation. Considering the rising temperature of recent weeks and the heat waves across the country, it is no surprise that meningitis has become a serious health challenge. The number of deaths and cases recorded so far remain unclear, but there are indications of growing fatalities in many rural communities, especially in the North.

Experts have repeatedly warned that Nigeria usually suffers meningitis around this time of the year when dry season is transitioning to raining season, especially in the area called the 'meningitis belt'. But it is nonetheless unfortunate that for decades, a preventable disease like meningitis has been a recurring epidemic, resulting in the death of thousands of people, especially children. The disease spreads across the entire West African sub-region in the first quarter of every year. The spread becomes worse where the environment is not clean, and sanitation is not taken seriously. And that is partly because relevant authorities are not alive to their responsibilities.

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We commend NiMET and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) for being proactive on the challenge. It is left for the presidency to expedite collaborative actions with vulnerable states for preventive measures. On that score, there is an urgent need for a public enlightenment campaign, perhaps through the National Orientation Agency (NOA). As has been explained, the disease is fatal and thrives more in areas where hygiene is lacking or is low. We therefore expect a more robust environmental campaign in view of the dangers that Meningitis poses. We also advocate a strategy that would help put an end to what has become an annual death sentence for many Nigerians.

That would require a collaboration between the federal government and the authorities in all the 36 states. With children at most risk, vaccination remains the surest antidote. Although Meningitis can be caused by many different infections, some vaccinations offer some protection against it.