Nigeria: Boko Haram Hits Another Military Location in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a military outpost at Ajilari, an outskirt of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

This attack is taking place simultaneously with another one in Baga, where sources said the terrorists engaged troops at Baga military base.

Sources told our correspondent that the terrorists infiltrated the area around 12:30am.

However, a quick response from a combined team of the military, police, civilian JTF forced and Air Force forced the assailants to retreat.

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Spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, confirmed the incident saying security operatives were on top of the situation.

"The suspected terrorists attacked Ajilari Cross. Call me later for a details, please," he said hurriedly in a phone conversation.

Many residents who were out for night prayers were seen in group discussing the attack as helicopters hovered the sky.

"We were very scared, the whole air was taken over by gunshots and explosions. But Alhamdullillah, the situation is calm and prayers have began," one of the residents in Gomari, Bashir Yusuf, said.

In a resurgence of attacks, terrorists have continued to target military locations.

Last week, Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, summoned the Service Chiefs to an emergency meeting.

He later briefed President Bola Tinubu alongside top security officials.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Musa said the service Chiefs had agreed to change strategy while the President approved new hardware to boost the battle against insurgency.