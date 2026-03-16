Nigeria: Plateau - How Security Operatives, Bandits Killed in Gunfire-Residents

Bandits operating in communities around Wase and Kanam local government areas of Plateau State killed about 20 security personnel, including soldiers and vigilantes, during a clash in Wanka community of Kanam LGA on Friday.

Our correspondent gathered that 12 of those killed were soldiers, including two captains and a colonel, while eight were members of local vigilante groups assisting conventional security forces in combating banditry and kidnapping in the Wase-Kanam axis.

More than 20 bandits were reportedly killed during the encounter.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ad

Sources from the community confirmed that several bandits were neutralised in the gun battle. They added that after the clash, the attackers looted food items and other valuables from neighbouring villages.

Community leaders also said many cattle were rustled during the incident.

The attack is considered one of the deadliest assaults on security personnel and local vigilantes in the Wase and Kanam areas in recent times. It occurred about three weeks after the deployment of about 300 soldiers to Wase to curb rising cases of banditry and kidnapping in the area.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycap Oteh, did not respond to calls and text messages from our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

However, a military source who spoke to Daily Trust confirmed that soldiers and vigilantes lost their lives during what he described as an "exchange of gunfire" with the bandits.

The source explained that troops were carrying out clearance operations in parts of Wase and Kanam LGAs, particularly around the volatile border linking Plateau, Bauchi and Taraba states, when they encountered the bandits.

He said the troops inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers and destroyed several of their hideouts in Dadda, Wanka, Kyaram, Dungur and Kukawa villages in the Garga district of Kanam LGA.

"Regrettably, we lost some of our men. Contrary to speculations, none of the deceased soldiers was beheaded or mutilated as reported in some viral blogs," the source said.

'It's terrifying' - Residents

Residents of Wanka, Kyaram, Garga, Kukawa and other communities affected by the bandit attack described the incident as terrifying and called for the urgent deployment of more security personnel.

Murtala Isa, a resident of Kyaram, said the clash began after security operatives arrived in the area for an operation.

"The story isn't good. Two security Hilux vehicles came to Garga community and asked some vigilantes to accompany them for an operation in nearby villages. Before they reached Wanka, informants had already alerted the bandits that security forces were coming," he said.

According to him, the bandits had already taken positions before the soldiers arrived.

"As soon as they got there, the bandits had surrounded them. When the soldiers attempted to divide into groups, heavy gunfire erupted. The bandits were in hundreds and overwhelmed the soldiers and vigilantes," he added.

Isa said residents fled for safety as the attackers pursued the security personnel on motorcycles.

Sabiu Dauda, a resident of Wanka, said more than 20 bandits were killed during the clash.

"As I'm speaking with you, their bodies are still lying there. The community is deserted, and there was no security presence in Wanka and surrounding villages as of Saturday morning," he said, adding that a helicopter was later seen hovering over the area.

Another resident, Ibrahim Audu of Garga community, said the attackers were heavily armed and came in large numbers.

It is barbaric- Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State described the killings in Wase and Kanam LGAs as barbaric, urging residents to remain calm while efforts to address security challenges intensify.

Through the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the governor called on residents to cooperate with security operatives and provide timely information to aid in tackling the threats.

'Bandits operate from Madam Forest'

A traditional leader in one of the affected communities, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that bandits operating in Wase and Kanam LGAs are based in Madam Forest, a vast government reserve stretching across Bauchi, Plateau, Gombe, and Taraba states.

"Madam Forest has allowed bandits from across the country to settle and conduct nefarious activities. Some are from Plateau and Kanam, while others came from northern states. They operate like a family, and dismantling them requires huge military effort and equipment," he said.

The leader added that the bandits' movements disrupt local communities, forcing residents to flee, and noted that mineral deposits in the area, including zinc, lead, and iron ore, may have attracted some of the bandits.

Timeline of bandit attacks in Wase and Kanam

January 4, 2026 - Bandits attacked Saran Allah community, Garga district, Kanam LGA, killing one person and abducting two others.

January 19, 2026 - Kyaram community, Garga district, Kanam LGA, was targeted. A husband was killed, while his wife and daughter were abducted.

February 3, 2026 - Five residents and a soldier were killed in an attack on Zurak community, Bashar district, Wase LGA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

February 4, 2026 - Bandits attacked Zurak community again, forcing residents to flee. Security points were targeted first before homes and shops were burned and food items looted.

February 9, 2026 - Gunmen stormed Dogon Ruwa community, Bashar district, Wase LGA, killing one resident and abducting an Imam, Abdulrashid Baduku, his Muazzin, and six others. Victims were attacked on the outskirts while preparing charcoal for commercial sale.

February 16, 2026 - Bandits invaded Garga community, Garga district, Kanam LGA, shooting sporadically and killing at least two residents while injuring another. Alhaji Usman Muhammed Danladi, the traditional ruler, confirmed the attack.

March 1, 2026 - Security operatives repelled a suspected bandit attack at Kampani village, Wase LGA. Residents panicked as armed attackers descended at about 4 p.m., but a quick response prevented major damage.

March 13, 2026 - One of the deadliest attacks occurred in Wanka village, Kanam LGA, where bandits killed around 20 soldiers and vigilantes during a large-scale assault on the community.

UPDATE NEWS:

Nigerians can now invest ₦2.5 million on premium domains and profit about ₦17-₦25 million. All earnings paid in US Dollars. Rather than wonder, click here to find out how it works.