Nigeria: Govt Targets Women for Energy Access, Digital Inclusion, Others

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to expand targeted interventions for women across Nigeria in areas including energy access, digital inclusion, agriculture, health, education and leadership development as part of efforts to deepen gender equality and inclusive national growth.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this while speaking at the Nigerian Women's Day celebration held on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York.

The event, organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, brought together global leaders, ministers, diplomats, gender advocates and members of the Nigerian diaspora to discuss strategies for advancing women's empowerment and strengthening family resilience.

Among the dignitaries present was the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed, who joined Nigerian officials and international stakeholders in deliberating on pathways to accelerate gender equality and women's economic participation.

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Speaking during the event themed "31 Years of Progress, Resilience, Impact and Renewed Hope," Sulaiman-Ibrahim explained that the Federal Government is implementing a comprehensive strategy under the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions 774 (RH-SII-774) framework.

According to her, the initiative is designed to reach women across the country's 774 local government areas through programmes focused on energy access, agriculture, digital inclusion, healthcare, protection, creativity and innovation, education, child development and family resilience.

She noted that empowering women must go beyond policy statements to sustained investments and practical programmes capable of transforming lives at scale.

"Transforming women's lives at scale requires sustained investment, strong partnerships and coordinated action," she said. "There is an urgent need for greater investment in women and girls both domestically and globally. Women's empowerment is not a social programme; it is an economic strategy, a security strategy and a development imperative."

The minister also presented a six-point call to action urging governments, development partners and civil society organisations to increase funding, strengthen collaboration and accelerate programmes that promote women's advancement.

A highlight of the event was a fireside conversation between Sulaiman-Ibrahim and the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, where both leaders examined the intersection between Nigeria's national gender policies and the global agenda for women's empowerment.

Participants engaged the speakers on the major challenges confronting women and girls across Africa and explored opportunities for strengthening women's leadership in governance, peacebuilding and economic development.

The celebration also featured three high-level panel discussions focusing on Global Leadership, Peace and Security for Social Impact; Women, Institutions and the Economy; and Positive Masculinity. The sessions explored the role of women in global institutions, pathways for economic empowerment and the importance of engaging men as allies in advancing gender justice.

Other prominent participants included the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Chairman of the National Population Commission, Aminu Yusuf; and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Aisha Abubakar Baju.

Also in attendance were former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu; Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria, Tony Ojukwu; and several government officials, civil society leaders and Nigerians in the diaspora.

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The event also featured cultural and artistic performances. Internationally acclaimed Nigerian artist and human rights advocate, Laolu Senbanjo, delivered a presentation on how art can challenge stereotypes and inspire social change. He performed his signature live body-painting demonstration using intricate black-and-white patterns.

Organisers said the Nigerian Women's Day celebration reflects the country's commitment to placing women, children and families at the centre of economic policy and national development.

They noted that by leveraging global platforms such as the Commission on the Status of Women, Nigeria continues to push for stronger international collaboration to advance women's empowerment and sustainable development.