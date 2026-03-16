Nigeria: Mass Resignation Hits Benue APC As Guber Aspirants Attend PDP Meeting

Following internal disagreements within the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scores of party members have resigned from the party.

Our correspondent reports that no less than four APC governorship candidates were on Sunday physically present at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expanded executive meeting held at ex-Governor Samuel Ortom's residence in Makurdi.

They include Executive Director of Federal Housing Authority, Mathias Buyan; Managing Director of Nigeria Shippers Council, Barr. Pius Akutah; Barr. Sabastine Hon (SAN); former minister of Justice and Attorney General Barr. Mike Aondoakaa amongst others.

There are also indications that more of the party leaders in the camp identified with former governor of the state and current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, are set to dump the ruling party.

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Benue APC has for long been split into two camps: one loyal to the state governor, Hyacinth Alia and the other loyal to Senator George Akume.

Our correspondent reports that the disagreement led to parallel congresses recently held across the state.

Those belonging to the Akume which held a parallel Congress that produced Austin Agada as chairman as against Benjamin Omale of the Alia camp, are not happy that the structure of the party seems to have been handed over to the latter.

Sources say they fear that given the hostility between the two camps, the Alia controlled structure will not allow them a fighting chance for the tickets they seek during primaries hence are making moves to defect to other parties.

In the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency of the state, many APC members including ward chairmen and others have tendered their resignation.

The development is linked to reports of a mass exit of supporters loyal to the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Philip Agbese, who are said to be dissatisfied with the leadership of the party in the state.

Sources within the party said the defections began with the exit of former pioneer APC chairman in Ado Local Government Area, Alegwu Adadu, a close ally of Agbese.

Agbese belongs to the faction of the APC loyal to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume who is allegedly at loggerhead with his estranged 'godson' Governor Hyacinth Alia backing another faction of the party now said to have been recognised by the party's national secretariat.

It would mark the first time in a while that the exodus of party leaders would shift from the ruling party to the opposition as the movement has been the other way round.

Although some alleged dissatisfied stakeholders are yet to publicly renounce their APC membership, however the strategic partnership between them and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) indicated a shift of interest.

It was gathered that the recognition of the Alia loyalists has fueled the rumoured current mass exodus from the APC, particularly the Akume's group.

But, Daniel Ihomun, the State Publicity Secretary of the Akume backed group, claimed that no one was leaving the APC for another party, stressing rather than they were gaining more people and the advantages is on their side.

"Nobody has left the APC. These are all rumours. This is political era and our opponents are bound to raise such false stories," Ihomun told our correspondent in Makurdi on Sunday. Meanwhile, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has confirmed that it is receiving consultations from politicians across party lines.

The party's North Central Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Haruna Moses, said the party remains focused on strengthening its structures while promoting inclusive political participation.

Guber aspirants form coalition against Alia

In a related development, Governorship aspirants from various political parties in Benue yesterday met to form a coalition against Governor Alia.

The resolution was reached during an expanded PDP executive meeting hosted by former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, at his residence in Makurdi.

Among those present at the meeting were prominent political figures including Mathias Byuan, Pius Akutah, Sebastine Hon (SAN); and Aondoakaa.

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Speaking at the gathering, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, urged party supporters not to be complacent but to mobilise and reclaim power in the state in 2027.

He warned that political opponents were already strategizing ahead of the elections and called on PDP members to remain vigilant and committed to their civic responsibilities.

Former Attorney General, Aondoakaa said the emerging alliance among political stakeholders was aimed at rescuing the state from what he described as worsening governance challenges, adding that the 2027 elections would determine the direction of Benue's future.

Also speaking, cleric and former Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Reverend Tor Uja, said he recently joined the PDP to contest for the governorship seat and pledged to support efforts to reposition the state politically.

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