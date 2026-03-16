Nigeria: 2027 - Oil, Gas Communities Back Tinubu for Second Term

A coalition of oil and gas producing communities under the aegis of Communities of Oil and Gas in Nigeria (COGIN) has declared their support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the 2027.

The communities said their decision was based on the present administration's policies that have brought progress to their communities.

The group made the declaration in Abuja during a press briefing ahead of its official unveiling.

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Speaking at the event, the Director General of COGIN, Benjamin Style Tamaranebi, said the organization was formed as a coalition of associations from oil and gas producing communities across the country to advocate the interests of the sector and support policies, they believe are beneficial to their members.

Tamaranebi said the coalition was satisfied with the impact of the president's "Renewed Hope Agenda," which he said had delivered progress across the country.

According to him, the coalition believed the reforms and policies initiated by the administration require continuity to achieve their full impact.

He said the group would mobilise support for the president ahead of the 2027 polls, adding that its members across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory were committed to ensuring the re-election of President Tinubu.

"We assure him that we are mobilising 10 million votes for his re-election bid," he said.

Tamaranebi also urged the president to seek a second term in office, arguing that four years would not be sufficient to consolidate on the policies and reforms already initiated by the administration.

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