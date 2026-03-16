Nigeria: NNPP, Kwankwasiyya Accuse APC of Attack On Members

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement have accused thugs allegedly loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attacking their members during a political gathering in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

In separate statements on Sunday, the groups condemned the incident, which occurred in Ruwan Bago ward while NNPP members were receiving a defector from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the NNPP, the attack left 11 of its members injured, while two vehicles were vandalised and several mobile phones stolen during the violence.

The party's Publicity Secretary in the state, Ibrahim Karaye, called on security agencies to investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice.

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Also, the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habibu Sale Mohammed, alleged that armed thugs disrupted what he described as a peaceful and lawful gathering organised to receive defectors into the NNPP.

He claimed the attackers injured several participants, including the NNPP chairman of Rogo Local Government and a former National Assembly candidate who had recently defected from the PDP.

The movement also alleged that the attackers destroyed at least three vehicles and other property belonging to its members.

They called on the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure those responsible are prosecuted.

Reacting, the APC in the state described the allegations as baseless and an attempt by the opposition party to drag it into what it called the internal crisis within the NNPP.

The statement said the APC remained a law-abiding political organisation committed to peaceful democratic engagement and had never sanctioned violence against members of any political party.

The party said it was "curious" that the NNPP had chosen to accuse the APC rather than address what it described as growing internal tensions arising from defections and political realignments within its ranks.

It urged authorities to ensure that anyone found culpable faces the full weight of the law, regardless of political affiliation.

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