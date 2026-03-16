Nigeria: 'My Heart Is All Broken,' Kpakor Mourns Henry Nwosu

As the football fraternity continues to mourn the death of Henry Nwosu, one of his former teammates, Moses Kpakor, has said he is completely devastated by the unfortunate incident.

The former Green Eagles captain passed away on Saturday morning at a hospital in Lagos at the age of 61.

Kpakor, a member of the 1990 AFCON silver willing squad, recalled with nostalgia his first meeting with Nwosu and how they paired in the midfield for Nigeria against Benin Republic in 1991.

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"I heard of you as the golden boy of Nigeria's football only during and after 1980 AFCON Nigeria emerged winners in Lagos.

"Then, only two years later, I met you face-to-face in the Green Eagles' camp in 1982 and was able to clearly see with mine eyes the quality of your football which showed much difference from what the black and white Television showed me!

"I hadn't before seen such quality from a young player of Nwosu's age. Henry Nwosu was gifted from beyond, and humanly worked very hard for his accomplishments.

"Then, years later, I had the greatest opportunity to play alongside the golden-boy of Nigerian football. It was a "Senegal 92" qualifying match against Benin Republic in Cotonou in 1991 and Nigeria under Clemens Westerhof played with three midfielders: Friday Ekpo, Henry Nwosu (MON), and Moses Kpakor.

"For 90 minutes, our combinations were on constant fire. How I wish I played with Nwosu for the national team a bit longer than one match.

"But my joy remains that any time we met, he spoke of how quickly we were able to develop the understanding on the field the first day," said Kpakor.

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