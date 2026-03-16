Nigeria: Presidency, Benue Police Team Up to Crush Banditry, Restore Community Peace

ABUJA -Amid ongoing security threats in Nigeria's North Central region, the Presidency and Benue State authorities are ramping up collaboration to combat banditry farmer/herders clashes and restore peace in vulnerable communities.

The renewed partnership took center stage during a three-day working visit to Benue State by Dr. Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North Central).

Essiet consulted with security leaders, traditional authorities, and community stakeholders.

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She paid a familiarization call on Benue State Commissioner of Police Ifeanyi Emenari and discussions focused on the state's security challenges and the need for tighter coordination between federal and local security outfits.

The presidential aide shared feedback gathered from community engagements across the state, including concerns raised by residents about banditry, displacement and safety in rural communities.

Responding, the police commissioner outlined ongoing operations by the state command to combat criminal groups, noting that the police were working closely with the Force Headquarters, the military, the state and local governments, other security agencies and community-based security networks.

According to him, the coordinated efforts are beginning to yield measurable results.

He disclosed that increasing numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are leaving camps and returning to their communities as security operations intensify across affected areas.

Emenari expressed optimism that with sustained pressure on criminal elements and continued collaboration among stakeholders, the Internally Displaced Persons camps in the state could be largely emptied by the end of the year.

Beyond security consultations, Essiet also held discussions with the Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, to brief him on key issues raised during her engagements with communities across the state.

The traditional ruler commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Office of Community Engagement, describing it as a novel initiative that allows the Federal Government to directly gauge the concerns and aspirations of citizens at the grassroots.

While acknowledging the challenges confronting the country, the monarch noted that ongoing reforms under the Tinubu administration, particularly in the security sector, offer prospects for addressing the threats facing communities.

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Essiet said the engagements underscored the importance of sustained dialogue between government institutions, traditional authorities and local communities in tackling emerging threats and promoting lasting peace in the North Central region.

According to her, strengthening these partnerships remains critical to the broader efforts of the Federal Government to restore security and rebuild trust in communities affected by violence and displacement.