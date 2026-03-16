Nigeria: Tinubu's London Visit - UK Voice Could Have Calmed Nigeria Persecution Debate - Presidency

...Says Tinubu's visit offers chance to reset Nigeria-Britain ties

ABUJA -- The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communication, Sunday Dare, has said a more measured and informed intervention by the United Kingdom during recent global debates on alleged religious persecution in Nigeria could have helped calm tensions and prevent speculation from shaping international perception.

Dare made the remark in a post on his X platform on Sunday ahead of the planned visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to London on Tuesday.

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According to him, moments such as the international debate on religious persecution allegations demonstrated the importance of a balanced and well-informed voice from Britain, given its long-standing institutional knowledge of Nigeria.

He noted that the United Kingdom has historically maintained deep political, economic and institutional ties with Nigeria, Africa's largest democracy and one of its biggest economies.

Dare, however, observed that London has sometimes appeared distant when contentious narratives about Nigeria emerge in global discourse, despite possessing a strong understanding of the country's political and social dynamics.

He said a renewed partnership between both countries should extend beyond trade figures and routine diplomatic visits to include frank engagement and strategic alignment.

"When President Tinubu arrives in London, he is not simply visiting a former colonial capital. He is engaging a nation whose financial markets, diaspora networks, universities and security institutions remain deeply intertwined with Nigeria's trajectory," Dare said.

The presidential aide compared the significance of the United Kingdom to Nigeria's recent diplomatic engagement with Türkiye, where the president positioned Nigeria within global trade corridors.

He described Britain as a gateway into major global financial, technological and diplomatic systems, noting that deeper collaboration between the two nations could strengthen Nigeria's integration into those networks.

Dare added that the visit represents an opportunity for both countries to redefine their partnership and build stronger cooperation for the future.

He emphasised that the historical ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom should evolve into a more robust strategic relationship capable of advancing mutual interests.

"The task before both countries now is to ensure that the bridge built by history becomes a highway to the future," he said.