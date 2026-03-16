Nigeria: Security Scare At Akure Airport As Bandits Enter Runway

15 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

Suspected bandits, Sunday, chased farmers from their farmland onto the runway of Akure Airport in Ondo State.

A woman and some young men were seen running from their farm behind the operational fence towards the edge of the runway shouting for help after noticing some men on motorcycles.

Air Traffic Controllers, ATCs, in the tower had alerted security operatives, including Aviation Security, AVSEC, and Air Force personnel, who immediately combed the nearby forest and arrested four suspects.

The suspects have been taken to the Area Command for interrogation.

Meanwhile, an Air Traffic Control staff member of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, in a distress message, said: "This afternoon, bandits entered the airport runway. The security of our staff is at stake. I am seeking the intervention of management and the Federal Ministry to ensure the safety of our personnel."

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, who reacted to the incident, said: "We have alerted the CP, the Brig. General of the army cantonement, the MAC and their men. They are all involved in collaboration with AVSEC. The joint operation was successful as four suspects were aprehended and they have been handed over to the police. This is the reason the president and the minister have accelerated establishing operational and perimeter fences at the airports."

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