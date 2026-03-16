Nigeria: No Passenger Stranded On Abuja-London Flight - Air Peace

Nigeria's largest carrier, Air Peace, has said no passenger was stranded during the disruption involving its Abuja-London service, reacting to its summons by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline issued the clarification hours after the NCAA announced it had summoned the carrier to an urgent meeting over what it described as a series of "unexplained disruptions," including complaints from passengers allegedly stranded after a flight diversion on the London route.

Air Peace, however, explained that the aircraft made an emergency return to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on March 13, 2026, after the crew detected a crack on the aircraft's windshield suspected to have been caused by a bird strike.

In the statement issued by the airline's management, Air Peace said the decision to abort the flight and return to Abuja was taken strictly in line with global aviation safety standards.

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"The attention of Air Peace has been drawn to comments circulating on social media suggesting that passengers on our Abuja-London service were abandoned following an air return on March 13, 2026.

"For the avoidance of doubt, no passenger was abandoned or left stranded at any point during the handling of the situation," the airline said.

According to the airline, the pilot followed established safety protocols by returning the aircraft to Abuja to enable engineers conduct technical checks.

"The air return occurred due to a windshield crack suspected to be caused by a bird strike on our Abuja-London flight. The decision to return to base was strictly in line with established aviation safety protocols," the statement added.

The airline said it immediately activated its passenger care procedures to minimise disruption.

It further explained that passengers were offered alternative travel arrangements to ensure they could continue their journey to the United Kingdom.

"In line with our standard passenger care procedures and global aviation best practices, all affected passengers were well taken care of. We reiterate that no single passenger was left stranded.

"We immediately provided passengers with options of flying out the same day through our Lagos-Gatwick route or flying the following day from Abuja to London," the statement said.

The airline added that most passengers were transported free of charge to Lagos to join the Lagos-Gatwick service, while others chose to depart the following day from Abuja.

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"Hotel accommodation was provided to those who needed it.

"We therefore respectfully clarify that the characterisation of passengers being abandoned or stranded is inaccurate and wonder where this narrative came from," the airline said.

The carrier also reaffirmed its cooperation with the NCAA, stressing its commitment to regulatory compliance and passenger protection.

"As a responsible airline, Air Peace maintains a strong and cooperative working relationship with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and remains fully committed to regulatory compliance, passenger protection and operational transparency.

"Air Peace deeply appreciates the patience and understanding shown by our valued passengers and the travelling public during the disruption.

"We decry the deliberate bashing and persistent hounding of Air Peace for unfounded reasons."