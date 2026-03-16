Nigeria: Lawyer Warns Against Media Attacks Against Medical Doctor Amid Trial

A medical practitioner, Dr. John Abebe, has cried out over what he described as coordinated media attack against him.

He described the narrative in the media as false, misleading and prejudicial.

In a statement, through his lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe, founding partner at Deji Adeyanju & Partners, the legal team expressed concern over what it described as a coordinated media campaign portraying Abebe as guilty despite the fact tthat the matter was still before a competent court of law

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The statement noted that the case, in which Mr. Adamu Hassan Turaki is the nominal complainant, is currently pending before the FCT High Court.

According to the lawyers, several reports circulating online have misrepresented what transpired during court proceedings and have been accompanied by sensational headlines capable of prejudicing public opinion against their client.

While acknowledging the constitutional role of the media in reporting judicial proceedings, the legal team said some of the publications ignored the fundamental principle of presumption of innocence as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

"We fully recognise and respect the constitutional role of the press in reporting judicial proceedings," the statement read. "However, several of the reports circulating online materially misrepresent what transpired in court and are accompanied by sensational and defamatory headlines that disregard the principle of presumption of innocence."

The lawyers, therefore, called on media organisations, bloggers and online platforms to exercise restraint and professionalism in their coverage of the ongoing proceedings.

They urged the public to allow the judicial process to run its course and avoid drawing conclusions before the court delivers its judgement on the matter.