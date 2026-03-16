Nigeria: Troops Bust Terrorists' Tax Collection Scheme in Yobe

The military high command has disclosed that troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, have uncovered a terrorists' tax collection scheme in Yobe State, while also intercepting suspected logistics suppliers supporting insurgent activities.

According to the military, troops arrested three suspected logistics suppliers in Kanama and apprehended a terrorist tax collector in Kafiya village, both in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Armed Forces also revealed that a cumulative total of 122,843 insurgents have surrendered to troops under Operation Hadin Kai since the establishment of Operation Safe Corridor in 2015.

Providing an update on the activities of troops, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said sustained military pressure had significantly restricted the movement of terrorists and disrupted their logistical networks.

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He noted that the successes recorded were achieved through close collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, local hunters and other hybrid forces supporting ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

Onoja explained that between 7 and 11 March 2026, troops maintained intense operational pressure on terrorists across the theatre, successfully repelling several attacks despite operational challenges.

"During the period, security forces arrested key terrorist operatives, including logistics suppliers, tax collectors, informants and economic saboteurs.

Troops also rescued abducted civilians and intercepted illicit fuel supplies intended to sustain insurgent operations," Onoja revealed.

He further disclosed that on March 9, 2026, troops recovered arms caches after repelling terrorist attacks in Mafa and Jere Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Similarly, troops repelled simultaneous attacks on Forward Operating Bases in Tuba and Doro Baga on March 10, 2026, demonstrating strong defensive coordination and combat readiness.

On March 11, troops carried out an ambush operation at Mantamaleri in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, neutralising two terrorists.

"In Adamawa State, troops responded swiftly to distress calls from Madagali and Maiha Local Government Areas, rescuing kidnapped victims and seizing 23 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit intended for terrorist use.

"Within the same period, 14 additional insurgents surrendered, bringing the total number of those who have laid down their arms under Operation Hadin Kai to 122,843 since the creation of Operation Safe Corridor in 2015," he said.

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Meanwhile, troops of Sector 2 in Goniri, Yobe State, supported by close air support from the Air Component, repelled a coordinated night attack by terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on March 11, 2026.

During the encounter, troops neutralised over 20 terrorists, including a high-value target, Abu Yusu, identified as the Munzir of Dursula. Weapons, improvised explosive devices and ammunition were also recovered.

Troops have since maintained control of the area and commenced clearance and pursuit operations to prevent fleeing insurgents from regrouping.