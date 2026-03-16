Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu Directs His Campaign Group to Donate Rice to Nigerians for Ramadan, Lent

Mr Uzodinma said the group's members will coordinate the rice distribution across the country.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to distribute rice to Nigerians to mark the ongoing Ramadan fast for Muslims and ongoing Lent for Christians.

This was disclosed by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who is also the director-general of the group.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors is a campaign group established to rally support for the president and his second term ambition.

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Mr Uzodinma said the group's members will coordinate the rice distribution across the country.

"This initiative reflects President Tinubu's commitment to unity and compassion. Ramadan and Lent are seasons that remind us of sacrifice, charity, and care for one another. Through this distribution, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will ensure that families across Nigeria feel the spirit of togetherness during this sacred period," Mr Uzodinma said in the statement.

This announcement is expected to raise highbrows among political observers who could describe it as a form of early campaign for the 2027 elections.

Such distribution by a campaign group is often done along party lines and details of the financing are seldom made public.

In his statement, Mr Uzodinma did not state how the group would finance the distribution and how many bags of rice would be distributed. He also did not state how the rice would be sourced.

Read the full statement by Mr Uzodinma below.

President Tinubu Directs Renewed Hope Ambassadors to Distribute Rice Nationwide for Ramadan and Lent

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to distribute rice across all states of the federation in support of citizens observing the ongoing Ramadan and Lenten seasons.

The initiative is intended to strengthen national unity and demonstrate compassion during a period that holds deep spiritual significance for both Muslims and Christians.

Under the directive, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will coordinate the distribution through their nationwide grassroots network to ensure that families across Nigeria benefit from the intervention during this holy season when both Muslims and Christians are fasting.

It is worth noting that a similar intervention was carried out during the last Christmas season, when rice was also distributed to support Nigerians celebrating the festive period. This continued effort reflects the administration's consistent commitment to standing with citizens during important religious and cultural seasons.

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Both Christian and Muslim communities will receive rice as part of the nationwide distribution effort, reflecting the president's commitment to inclusivity, solidarity, and shared national values.

Commenting on the initiative, His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State and Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Hope Uzodimma, said the programme underscores the president's belief in supporting citizens during this period of fasting while strengthening interfaith harmony.

According to Governor Uzodimma:

"This initiative reflects President Tinubu's commitment to unity and compassion. Ramadan and Lent are seasons that remind us of sacrifice, charity, and care for one another. Through this distribution, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will ensure that families across Nigeria feel the spirit of togetherness during this sacred period."

The distribution will be carried out across nationwide through the state, local government, and ward structures of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to ensure broad reach and transparency.

Signed

His Excellency

Hope Uzodimma

Governor of Imo State &

Director-General, Renewed Hope Ambassadors

Saturday, March 14, 2026