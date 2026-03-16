Kenya: Nairobi Water Says Outering Road Pipeline Repairs Delayed By Heavy Rains

Nairobi — Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced that repair works on a damaged water transmission pipeline along Outering Road are nearing completion but have been delayed by ongoing heavy rains.

In an update issued Sunday, the utility provider said only a small section of the pipeline remains to be repaired, but operations were significantly hampered by adverse weather conditions, particularly at a river crossing along the affected section.

According to the company, repair works were suspended at around 10:00 PM on Saturday due to safety concerns for staff and equipment working in the area.

The agency noted that heavy rainfall made conditions unsafe for crews, forcing the temporary halt of the final phase of the repair works.

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"We anticipate resuming and completing the remaining repairs later today, weather permitting," the company said in its statement.

The damaged transmission line has disrupted water supply to several areas served by the pipeline, prompting the utility firm to issue an apology to customers affected by the interruption.

To mitigate the disruption, Nairobi Water has advised residents to access water through its bowser delivery service by dialing *260# and selecting Option 5.

The company assured customers that teams are working to restore normal water supply as quickly and safely as possible once weather conditions improve.

The delay comes as heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country, with authorities warning residents to remain cautious as flooding and infrastructure disruptions persist.