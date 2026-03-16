Kenya: Ruto Activates Multi-Agency Response As Floods Hit Parts of Kenya

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Sunday assured Kenyans that the government is fully mobilised to respond to the ongoing heavy rains and floods that have affected several parts of the country and put lives and livelihoods at risk.

The President said the government had already activated a multi-agency emergency response to deal with the situation in Kenya, including rescue operations, evacuation of affected residents and clearing blocked drainage systems.

"The ongoing heavy rains affecting several parts of our country continue to put lives and livelihoods at risk. My thoughts are with the families and communities that have already been affected during this difficult period," Ruto said in a message on X.

He noted that last week he directed authorities to activate a coordinated response bringing together emergency services, security agencies, humanitarian teams and technical departments.

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According to the President, the multi-agency team is working to manage the situation in Nairobi and other affected regions across the country.

"Last week, I directed the activation of a multi-agency response bringing together emergency services, security agencies, humanitarian teams and technical departments to coordinate efforts and manage the situation effectively in Nairobi and across the country," he said.

The government says several agencies are already on the ground assisting with rescue and evacuation operations, while others are working to clear blocked drainage systems and restore access routes in flooded areas.

President Ruto added that the national government is working closely with county governments to ensure residents in affected areas are safe and receive the necessary support.

"The National Government is working closely with county governments to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens," he said.

He also revealed that emergency food supplies and medical assistance are already being delivered to people affected by the floods.

"Emergency food supplies and medical assistance are already being delivered to all people affected by the floods," the President said.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to follow safety advisories issued by authorities, especially the Kenya Meteorological Department and the police, as the government continues to monitor the situation.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation, and I urge all Kenyans to strictly follow the guidance issued by relevant authorities. These advisories are issued for your safety," he said.

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The President assured the country that the government will continue taking all necessary steps to protect lives and support communities affected by the heavy rains.

"The government will continue to take every necessary step to safeguard lives, support affected communities, and ensure that no Kenyan faces this challenge alone," Ruto added.