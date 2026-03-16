Liberia: CDC Raises Concern Over Foya Border Tension and Accuses Government of Risking National Peace

Monrovia — The opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has raised alarm over what it describes as a dangerous security situation along Liberia's border with Guinea, accusing the administration of President Joseph Boakai of mishandling developments in Foya District, Lofa County, and exposing the country to potential regional instability.

The concerns were outlined in a press statement issued by the Secretary General of the CDC, Jefferson Tamba Koijee, who warned that recent reports from communities near the Mankona River and the Sorlumba border suggest that the situation could escalate if it is not addressed with urgency and responsible leadership.

According to the statement, residents in the area reported that Guinean military forces allegedly crossed into Liberian territory near the Mankona River and seized mining equipment operating along the border.

The CDC said videos circulating on social media appear to show the Guinean flag raised inside Liberian territory while gunshots were reportedly fired during the incident, leaving at least one Liberian citizen injured.

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Koijee said the development represents a troubling moment for the country and questioned the government's response to the situation. He argued that Liberia maintained relative peace for many years because the CDC functioned as a disciplined political movement both while in opposition and during its time in government.

The CDC Secretary General noted in the statement that for twelve years in opposition and six years in government the party avoided actions that could threaten Liberia's fragile peace, even during periods of intense political competition. He said the country now appears to be facing a border concern less than two years into the current administration.

The statement further criticized the government for what it described as inconsistent responses to national security matters. Koijee argued that while authorities have been able to deploy state resources quickly in certain domestic situations, the same urgency has not been demonstrated in addressing developments along the country's border.

The CDC also referenced a recent decision by the government to disband a Muslim private security arrangement that had reportedly operated peacefully in Liberia for nearly ten years and had primarily provided basic security services during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

According to the party, the government acted swiftly in that situation while appearing slow to address what it considers a more serious concern unfolding in Foya.

The statement also cited reports from residents claiming that armed individuals have been seen moving openly through parts of Foya City. Community members reportedly believe that these groups may be operating under the influence or protection of local authorities including Foya City Mayor Josiah Saahkei and Foya District Commissioner Njamilah Saah Bornguoi.

The CDC said such claims raise serious questions about whether local government authority is being used to shield irregular armed groups operating within a sensitive border region where tensions could escalate quickly.

In the statement, the party also questioned the role of Liberia's Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin Sr. in activities reportedly taking place near the disputed area.

According to the CDC, information gathered from residents suggests that mining equipment linked to interests associated with the minister has been operating along the border near the Mankona River.

The party asked whether private interests connected to a government official could have contributed to the confrontation now unfolding between Liberia and Guinea.

The statement further referenced claims from local residents that sand mining activities along the Makona River may be connected to a construction project widely discussed in the area, which residents allege is a ten million dollar mansion reportedly being built for President Boakai in Foya.

Koijee said the allegations raise troubling questions about whether powerful political interests connected to the current administration may be influencing activities that have now placed Liberia in a potentially tense situation with its neighbor.

The CDC further alleged that Commissioner Njamilah Saah Bornguoi, who operates under the authority of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, mobilized armed youths to guard the mining operations. According to the statement, videos circulating online reportedly show groups of men carrying machetes and firearms moving through Foya and nearby border communities.

Koijee said the reports raise serious national concerns about whether the authority of the Liberian state is being used to shield irregular militia groups operating under the protection of government officials.

The statement also revisited violent incidents that occurred in Foya during the 2023 elections. The CDC alleged that Bornguoi was previously seen leading a group involved in clashes that resulted in the death of a man identified as Tamba Momo while several others sustained injuries.

The party questioned whether the same networks involved in that earlier violence may now be operating in the border region where tensions have begun to rise.

According to the CDC, the developments unfolding in Foya should not be dismissed as a simple local dispute but rather viewed as a situation with the potential to threaten the broader stability of the region.

The party said the actions of officials within the Boakai administration, particularly under the authority of Minister Nyumalin, could create tension within the Mano River Union, which includes Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Côte d'Ivoire and was established to strengthen cooperation and stability following years of conflict in the region.

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The CDC warned that reckless handling of sensitive border issues could undermine the spirit of cooperation among member states. The party also recalled that instability in Liberia has historically had consequences beyond its borders, noting that conflicts that began in Liberia in the early nineteen nineties later spread to neighboring countries.

The statement cautioned that the presence of armed irregular groups in a volatile border zone could trigger a regional security incident capable of straining relations among neighboring states and potentially prompting intervention from regional bodies such as the Economic Community of West African States.

The CDC stressed that Liberia must never again become a source of instability within West Africa and urged national leaders to exercise caution and responsibility in managing the situation.

The party also appealed to the international community to closely monitor developments along the Liberia Guinea border. It specifically called on the African Union, the United Nations, the United States, and the European Union to take note of what it described as potentially dangerous developments.

According to the CDC, the international community played a critical role in helping Liberia rebuild peace after years of devastating civil conflict and should remain engaged to ensure that the country's hard earned stability is not undermined.