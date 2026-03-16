Liberia: Police Declare Jackson's Home 'Restricted' As Crime Scene Reconstruction Continues in Wife's Death Probe

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police on Sunday returned to the home of economist and political commentator Samuel Jackson as part of their ongoing investigation into the death of his wife, declaring the residence and its surroundings a restricted area.

Police officers arrived at the Sinkor residence with Jackson and a team of forensic investigators to reconstruct the suspected crime scene.

Authorities said the house and its immediate surroundings have now been declared "restricted" while investigators continue to process evidence.

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When briefly asked by reporters how he was feeling during the operation, Jackson replied that he was "in good spirit."

The development follows an announcement late Saturday by Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, who officially declared Jackson a suspect in the death of his wife, Toni Jackson.

Coleman told reporters that Jackson, along with several relatives and household staff members, will remain in detention at the police national headquarters as the investigation continues.

According to Coleman, Liberian law gives the police 48 hours to either formally charge Jackson and forward the case to court for prosecution or release him.

Although police have not publicly identified the other individuals in custody, family sources told FrontPage Africa that Jackson's driver, chef, and security personnel are also being treated as persons of interest and are being held during the early phase of the investigation.

Jackson had earlier been named a person of interest before voluntarily turning himself in for questioning. After several hours of interrogation, police escorted him--along with his lawyers--to his residence, where investigators conducted a detailed search of the property.

During that operation, investigators collected specimens and other items believed to be relevant to the ongoing probe before returning Jackson to police headquarters.

Speaking briefly to reporters after spending the night in detention, Jackson maintained that he remained in good spirit as the investigation continues.