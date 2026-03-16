Nigeria: Why I Didn't Panic After Losing Power - Sanusi

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has explained why he remained calm and steadfast after losing two of the most powerful positions he once held in public life.

Sanusi spoke on resilience and faith while addressing participants at the Fola Adeola Annual Ramadan Lecture, where he reflected on how belief in God helped him navigate difficult periods following his suspension as CBN governor and his later removal as Emir of Kano.

The monarch said people often make the mistake of attributing power and outcomes to individuals rather than recognising that circumstances change only by the will of God.

"Too often in our lives, we attribute things to human beings, but they are all created," Sanusi said.

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"Remembering that situations are not permanent, that Allah changes your circumstances, helps you cope and conduct yourself."

Sanusi also cautioned against humiliating oneself in pursuit of favour from powerful individuals, noting that many people wrongly believe their fortunes depend entirely on others.

"I've seen people who beg, cringe, and bow to human beings. They humiliate themselves because they feel this person is the one who holds the path to their position," he said.

Drawing from his personal experience, the former CBN governor said his life journey demonstrates how quickly fortunes can change.

"I was suspended from being governor of the central bank. Three months later, I became an emir," he said.

"Several years ago I was removed as emir; four years later, I came back. I'm now in the same palace, I'm on my throne. Yes, there are challenges but at the end of the day you hold on to God. You don't panic."

Sanusi said his time away from Kano following his dethronement allowed him to avoid situations that might have been humiliating and gave him the opportunity to pursue academic work.

"I think of all the things that could have happened if I was in Kano in the last four years, the humiliation I could have faced, the people I would have had to deal with, the people I would have had to report to, but God was so merciful, so kind. He took me away from that. He gave me a chance, I went and did a PhD and I'm back," he said.

He also emphasised that losing positions should not be seen as the end of one's purpose in life, urging people to remain guided by their principles.

"If I'm taken away from positions, it's not a big deal. At the end of the day, I ask myself, have I done anything to offend God?" he said.

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"It's better for you to leave there and keep to your principles than to stay there and earn the wrath of Allah."

Sanusi served as CBN governor from 2009 to 2014.

He was later dethroned as Emir of Kano in 2020 by the administration of former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, before being reinstated to the throne in 2024 by the current governor of the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf.