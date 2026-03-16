Liberia: LDEA Seizes Drugs Worth L$7.77 Million At Ganta Border - Guinean National Arrested

Ganta, Nimba County — March 14, 2026: The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested a 47-year-old Guinean national and seized a large quantity of narcotics valued at more than L$7.7 million at the Ganta Port of Entry in Nimba County.

According to the LDEA, the arrest took place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, when officers from the agency's Nimba County Detachment, working in collaboration with the Joint Security, apprehended the suspect identified as Mohamed Sheriff.

Authorities said Sheriff, a resident of the Amachachi community in Monrovia, was intercepted while attempting to pass through the Ganta border point. During a search, officers reportedly discovered 259 packs of Tramadol, a controlled substance commonly abused as a narcotic.

The LDEA estimated the street value of the seized drugs at L$7,770,000, equivalent to approximately US$40,809.

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In addition to the drugs, officers also confiscated 700,000 Guinean francs from the suspect at the time of his arrest.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the LDEA in Nimba County, where he is undergoing further investigation. Authorities say he is expected to be formally charged and forwarded to court for prosecution following the completion of the investigation.

The seizure marks one of the latest efforts by the LDEA and joint security forces to curb the trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs through Liberia's border points, particularly in Nimba County, which serves as a key transit corridor for cross-border trade and movement.

LDEA officials say the agency remains committed to strengthening border surveillance and cracking down on individuals involved in the illegal drug trade across the country.