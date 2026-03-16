Nigeria: Police Rescue Cleric From Mob in Gombe Community

16 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Auwal Umar

58-year-old cleric, Abubakar Puma from Akko Local Government Area, had been locked inside a house by a mob

The police have rescued a cleric illegally detained by a group of youths in the Birin Fulani community of Nafada Local Government Area.

The rescue operation followed a report of a disturbance in the community in the early hours of Saturday.

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According to a statement issued by the police public relations officer in the state, Buhari Abdullahi, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, when the police received information about a breach of public peace in the area.

The statement explained that upon receiving the report, the divisional police officer deployed officers to the community to restore order and assess the situation.

Police investigations at the scene revealed that a 58-year-old cleric, Abubakar Puma from Akko Local Government Area, had been locked inside a house by a mob identified as members of the Darika sect.

The mob reportedly accused the cleric of making abusive and derogatory remarks against their leaders.

The police further disclosed that the cleric had been posted to Birin Fulani community by the national headquarters of the Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'a Wa'Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Jos to conduct the 2026 Ramadan Tafsir.

Following the intervention of the police, the divisional police officer engaged the youths in dialogue, which led to the peaceful resolution of the situation.

The cleric was subsequently freed without any injuries, while calm was restored in the community.

Authorities confirmed that no life was lost during the incident.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, Umar Chuso, has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the immediate and underlying causes of the incident.

The police chief also directed that anyone found responsible for unlawful actions in the matter should face appropriate legal consequences.

The command urged members of the public to avoid spreading false or unverified information on social media, warning that such actions could escalate tensions and mislead the public.

Residents of Birin Fulani and other communities across the state were reassured that the security situation remains under control.

The police further advised citizens to always channel grievances through lawful and peaceful means, and to avoid acts capable of disrupting public order.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while promoting peaceful coexistence among communities in Gombe State.

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