Kenya: Water Supply Resumes in Buruburu, Dandora and Kariobangi After Flood Damage

16 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced the completion of repair works on a major water transmission pipeline along Outering Road, which had been damaged by recent flooding.

In an update on Monday, the utility confirmed that water supply has now resumed according to the normal distribution schedule in several areas that had experienced disruptions.

The affected neighbourhoods include Buruburu (Phases 1 & 2), Kariobangi South, Kariobangi North, Dandora and parts of Mathare and surrounding estates

The company said the pipeline restoration follows intensive repair efforts after floods damaged critical infrastructure along the busy Nairobi corridor.

Meanwhile, repair teams have shifted focus to distribution line works in Kiambiu and Korogocho, where supply is yet to be fully restored.

According to the utility, the works are progressing well, and full water supply to the remaining areas is expected once the repairs are completed.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company thanked residents for their patience and cooperation during the repair period, noting that teams remain on the ground working to ensure stable and reliable water distribution across the city.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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